Adam Gase: Jets CEO Christopher Johnson happy we won

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson was happy the team finally won a game, according to Adam Gase.

Much further south, Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry was celebrating and toasting the Jets for helping out the Jaguars. Jacksonville is now in the driver’s seat to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"THE New York freaking Jets delivered an early Christmas present to Jacksonville today," Curry tweeted. "Seriously, this Jets win could be a defining moment for our ball club."

Jacksonville and the Jets are both 1-13. The Jaguars own the tiebreaker because they’ve played an easier schedule. Jacksonville has a .556 strength of schedule compared with the Jets' .598 . The team with the worst record is expected to take Lawrence, who could turn out to be a franchise-changing quarterback.

The Jets, as players and coaches, were never "tanking for Trevor." They wanted to win a game, and they did.

Gase admitted last week that he feels he’s let Johnson down because of the Jets’ record. When they spoke after the first win in nearly a year, Gase said Johnson felt good for everyone involved.

"I think he was just happy for our guys," Gase said. "He was happy with our coaching staff and the organization. He sees the work being put in and how guys have really put their head down and try to make things right. I think he was just really happy for everybody."

Not real fans

Rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton in an interview with SNY after Sunday’s game said any fans who were wishing the Jets would lose every game aren’t real fans.

"You ain’t really a fan if you don’t want us to win, honestly," Becton said. "I mean that in the nicest way possible. I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way. But If you wanted us to lose, you’re not a real fan honestly. We work too hard to just go out there and take a loss every week."

Injury updates

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams remains in the concussion protocol. Linebacker Harvey Langi is being evaluated for a neck injury. The status of both players for Sunday’s game against the Browns is uncertain . . . Running back La’Mical Perine is expected to practice this entire week. Barring a setback, he should play Sunday after missing the last four games with a high-ankle sprain.