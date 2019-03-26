PHOENIX – Adam Gase couldn’t believe the Jets’ good fortune when the Ravens decided not to use the franchise tag to retain inside linebacker C.J. Mosley.

“We were shocked,” Gase said Tuesday at the coaches’ breakfast at the NFL’s annual spring meetings. “You start thinking, ‘There’s no way he’s going to get out of there.’ Then when he hit the market, it was a full-court press for us.”

The Jets paid handsomely to get Mosley, giving the sixth-year linebacker a five-year, $85 million deal at the start of free agency. But Gase believes the investment will be worth it.

“We just felt like he was culture changer, and he was the type of guy that could help really kind of lead that charge in the locker room, where the team building starts the right way,” Gase said. “He’s been part of an organization that all of us would say has done things the right way for a long period of time. That culture stayed the same [after Ray Lewis left]. C.J. was a big reason for that.”

Mosley’s signing may have sealed inside linebacker Darron Lee’s fate, although Gase said he expects to see the former first-round selection on the field when the Jets open off-season workouts on April 8. Lee was suspended last year for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and missed the team’s final four games.

How much more Brady?

Tom Brady shows no signs of retirement at age 41, so Jets coach Adam Gase will likely have to deal with the Patriots’ quarterback for the foreseeable future. Asked at the coaches’ breakfast how much longer Brady will play, the 40-year-old Gase said, “I don’t know. When I wake up, I feel like [expletive]. And he’s older than me.”

Gase loves Anderson's speed

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One player Gase looks forward to working with is wide receiver Robby Anderson.

“I think his vertical speed is outstanding,” Gase said of Anderson. “We’re going to try to expand his role. He’s so explosive.”

More OL on the way?

Gase said he hopes to add several offensive linemen in the coming weeks.

“We’re a work in progress right now,” he said. “We’ll see how the draft goes. We’re at a good starting point right now. We absolutely need to add. We just don’t have that many bodies. We just need to add to that. You want to create competition.”

Gase to Enunwa: Get down sometimes

Quincy Enunwa is one of the toughest receivers in the game, but Gase may want Enunwa to take it easy once in a while.

“He does have a unique ability to catch the ball and run with it,” Gase said. “We just have to tell him to get down when he’s dragging like nine defenders on his back, because he’s a strong runner and he can move the chains.”

Siemian's experience a plus

With the signing of former Broncos and Vikings quarterback Trevor Siemian, it’s unlikely the Jets will bring back Josh McCown, who played in New York the previous two seasons. But Gase said he hasn’t closed the door on bringing McCown back and remains in contact with the quarterback.

Gase likes what he sees in Siemian.

“Any time you can get a guy that has started games, even for him, he had to be the starting quarterback for a team that was coming off a super Bowl,” Gase said of Siemian’s tenure with the Broncos. “Had a good defense and had to learn a few different offenses and has had some ups and downs. He’s just looking to learn, he’s looking to help a younger quarterback [Sam Darnold]. He understands his role. He’s looking to get better. He’s looking for someone that will push him and challenge him in the preseason. If we get into a situation and he has to go in a real game, he’s somebody that has the ability to make us win.”