Jets' Adam Gase completes his coaching staff

Adam Gase, the new head coach for the

Adam Gase, the new head coach for the Jets, speaks at an introductory press conference at the team's training facility in Florham Park on Jan. 14. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Adam Gase’s coaching staff is complete.

Gase has brought in 13 new coaches and kept eight from Todd Bowles’ staff.

The Jets previously announced they hired Gregg Williams to be defensive coordinator and Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator, and that Brant Boyer would return as special teams coordinator.

There are a few interesting names among the new coaches.

Former Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is the Jets' running backs coach. Joe Vitt, who is Gase’s father-in-law, has been named senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach. Vitt was on the Saints staff that won Super Bowl XLIV, but he testified against Williams in the bounty scandal. Blake Williams, Gregg’s son, will be a defensive assistant.

The other new faces are Shawn Jefferson (assistant head coach offense/wide receivers coach), John Dunn (tight ends), Frank Pollack (offensive line), Derek Frazier (assistant offensive line), Bo Hardegree (offensive assistant), Frank Bush (assistant head coach defense/inside linebackers), Andre Carter (defensive line) and Eric Sanders (defensive assistant).

Loggains, Vitt, Jefferson, Hardegree, Bush and Carter worked on Gase’s staff with the Dolphins.

Defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is back, and is now the defensive passing game coordinator as well. 

The Jets’ other returning coaches are Steve Jackson (assistant defensive backs), Robby Brown (defensive assistant), Jeff Hammerschmidt (assistant special teams coach), strength and conditioning coach Justus Galac and assistant strength and conditioning coaches Aaron McLaurin and Joseph Giacobbe.

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

