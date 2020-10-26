Although the Jets ended up with negative yardage in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Adam Gase believes "a lot of positives" came out of letting offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains call the plays.

They're discussing whether to do it again Sunday against Kansas City.

"There was a lot of things I liked," Gase said. "The way that we did things from everything to game planning to meetings to how we did practice. We’re still working through some of the overall details of how we want to go about this week.

"There were a lot of positives that came out of this game when it comes to that area."

The Jets got in the red zone in their first three series against Buffalo, and scored their first touchdown in two games. They built a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Jets lost 18-10 as their offense petered out.

After halftime, the Jets totaled 4 yards of offense. They had minus-8 yards in the fourth quarter.

But Gase said that after relinquishing the play-calling for the first time in five years as a head coach, it allowed him to focus on the entire operation. He said there are some things he will adjust, but he wasn’t ready to reveal them.

"Right now, it’s finding things that may be an issue and try to do something different," Gase said. "That’s really the whole premise on what I was thinking leading into the last week: What can we do different to put ourselves in a better position?"

Bell’s up

Le’Veon Bell will face the Jets on Sunday three weeks after playing his last game for Gase. Bell will have extra motivation to have a big game since his frustration over how Gase used him ultimately led to his release. But Gase wouldn’t bite on that topic.

"I’m pretty sure that he’s going to be worried about just winning a game period," Gase said. "Most players are worried about what do I have to do this week to help my team win. I’m sure that’s what he’s going to be worried about doing. We got a lot of guys to worry about on that side of the ball against them."

More injury issues

The Jets were further evaluating wide receiver Jamison Crowder to see whether he was moving around any better after a groin injury popped up last week and kept him out of Sunday’s game. They did the same with kicker Sam Ficken, who was replaced by Sergio Castillo.

If Crowder can’t play this week, the Jets might be without two starting receivers. Breshad Perriman is in the concussion protocol after taking a vicious hit from Buffalo’s Micah Hyde on the Jets last drive Sunday.

Defensive end Kyle Phillips is having season-ending surgery after suffering a serious ankle injury on Sunday. Phillips played in 22 games for the Jets the past two seasons, and totaled 50 tackles, including 10 for loss, and 1 ½ sacks.

The Jets claimed defensive end Daeshon Hall off waivers from the Eagles. Hall has 1.5 sacks in 13 games with the Eagles and Panthers.