Why Dowell Loggains will call plays again this week for the Jets

New York Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains speaks

New York Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains speaks to the media during a press conference on June 13, 2019. Credit: Brad Penner

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will be handling the play-calling responsibilities again this week.

Adam Gase said he would like to continue to oversee the entire operation and let Loggains continue to call the plays for the time being. Loggains ran the offense on Sunday for the first time when the Jets totaled 4 yards in the second half of their 18-10 loss to Buffalo.

"I do think there’s going to be things that I notice throughout this process," Gase said. "I just don’t think it’s a one-week thing. I don’t think saying, ‘Hey, there was that one week, now we’ll change it back.’ I got to see this play out a little bit to where other things will pop up. There might be some other things I might notice that maybe I can get the fix that will help us to do things better in the long run."

The Jets got off to a good start last week, getting into the red zone on their first three series. They led 10-0 midway through the second quarter. But the Jets didn’t get past midfield in their last six series. Gase said it wasn’t the play-calling, it was the execution that stopped the Jets.

"There were some plays that we had opportunities on, we didn’t necessarily execute," Gase said. "It wasn’t really the play-call in those situations. It was the right play-call. We just got to finish the play differently.

"That’s why I was trying to stick to what we were of doing instead of just [saying], ‘Call this.’ I didn’t feel it was a play-call thing going on why we didn’t have success. We still have to execute whatever’s called."

