Adam Gase is out as Jets coach.

Team CEO Christopher Johnson relieved Gase of his duties after the Jets’ season-ending 28-14 loss in New England on Sunday, ending his tumultuous and overall dreadful two seasons as coach.

"This evening, I informed Adam Gase he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets" Johnson said in a statement. "During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization – especially in our leadership positions – it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction."

The Jets went 9-23 under Gase, including 2-14 this year.

Gase’s eventual ouster was the worst-kept secret in the NFL. It could have happened during the season when the Jets started 0-13 and were not competitive in many games.

There were rumors that the Jets were going to fire Gase last weekend so they could begin the process of interviewing coaches. But the Jets beat the Browns.

The Jets’ two late-season wins were never going to save Gase’s job. All they did was knock the Jets out of the No. 1 draft spot and ended the dream of taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jets will pick second now, with Jacksonville owning the No. 1 selection.

Gase’s time with the Jets was an unmitigated disaster littered with disagreements with players, offensive ineptitude, many head-scratching decisions and lopsided losses. Under Gase, who replaced Todd Bowles as head coach and still has two years remaining on his contract, the Jets lost 17 games by at least two scores.

Among the candidates to be the Jets’ next coach are Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

General manager Joe Douglas has ties to Roman and Martindale from his days with Baltimore.

College coaches including Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, or Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley also could be on the Jets’ radar.

The Jets chose Gase after interviewing Bieniemy, Matt Rhule, Kliff Kingsbury, Mike McCarthy, Todd Monken and Kris Richard. Johnson believed Gase was an innovator on offense and someone who could help develop Sam Darnold into a franchise quarterback.

Johnson said Gase is "coaching football to where it’s going" and called him a "brilliant offensive mind." But those qualities were never evident.

Under Gase, the Jets were too predictable, mostly ineffective on offense, and, worst of all, Darnold regressed. The third-year quarterback played better at the end of the season, but Darnold hasn’t taken the steps the organization hoped for when they drafted him third overall in 2018.

Now Darnold will be playing for his third head coach and third play-caller, whether it’s with the Jets or for another team. Douglas and the new Jets coach will decide whether Darnold is a part of the future. They could draft a quarterback and trade Darnold for more assets.

The Jets ranked last in total offense and 31st in points last year. This season, they entered Week 17 last in points, total offense and passing offense. The Jets failed to score an offensive touchdown in eight games overall — four times each season.

Gase’s disputes with players, including some high-profile ones, also were problematic. The same distractions happened during Gase’s three seasons as Dolphins head coach.

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams was critical of Gase before being traded to Seattle in July. Gase also clashed with running back Le’Veon Bell over his usage.

The Jets waived Bell in October, two days after a game in which he was targeted just once. When the Jets couldn’t find anyone willing to acquire Bell, they released him.

Gase reportedly was never fully in favor of signing Bell, who received a four-year, $52.5 million deal from former general manager Mike Maccagnan.

Additionally, former Jets Quincy Enunwa and Kelechi Osemele expressed frustration over how Gase and the Jets handled their injury situations in 2019.

Gase made his mark as an NFL play-caller as offensive coordinator of the Peyton Manning-led Broncos in 2013 and 2014. Denver had the highest-scoring offense in NFL history in 2013 when Manning threw a record 55 touchdown passes.

But Gase’s offense hasn’t looked electric or even effective without Manning running it.

In three years as Dolphins coach, Gase was 23-25 and his offense ranked in the bottom third of the league twice. It’s been worse with the Jets.

Gase started 1-7 in his first season as Jets coach but led them to a 6-2 record in the second half. Johnson praised Gase for his leadership and keeping the team together, and believed things were heading in the right direction.

Now the Jets are going in a different direction — again.