Adam Gase’s in-game calls and decisions have warranted some criticism and second-guessing. But his call and decision to hire Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator has been far and away Gase’s best move.

There’s no second-guessing that.

Williams’ defense is one of the main reasons the Jets have won five of their last seven games. It was also Williams’ defense that kept the Jets in some games earlier this season when Gase’s offense was tripping over itself.

The Jets’ offense wasn’t as bad as Pittsburgh’s in Sunday’s 16-10 victory. But it was Williams’ defense that preserved that game.

And it was Williams’ call to bench rookie cornerback Bless Austin after he gave up a touchdown just before the first half ended. Gase didn’t second guess it. He supported it. Gase has pretty much given Williams the autonomy to make those calls.

“I hired Gregg Williams for a reason,” Gase said on a conference call Monday afternoon. “That was to do exactly what he’s been doing and that’s putting in the culture that we’re looking for, the attitude we’re looking for, the swagger that we’re looking for.

“I’m not here to micromanage all the things that happen on a play-to-play basis. If that’s the move that they feel they needed to make they're always going to get a yes from me. I don’t think I’ve ever really stepped on anybody toes in that aspect of it. I trust that defensive staff as far as making those decisions. If I ever did feel that I needed to step in, then I would.”

It’s hard to argue with the results.

The Jets have been decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball, but the defense has thrived without some key pieces.

Safety Marcus Maye - who had an interception in the end zone in the first half and broke up a pass in the end zone on the final drive - and veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon are the only defensive players to start every game.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley has only played two games. Avery Williamson was lost for the season during the preseason. Top corner Trumaine Johnson is also on IR. Yet the Jets have the No. 2 rush defense and are seventh in total defense.

Jamal Adams is having his best and most dominant season in his three-year career. Williams also has turned to a number of unheralded players who have made an impact.

Linemen Kyle Phillips and Foley Fatukasi, linebackers Neville Hewitt, James Burgess and Terrell Basham, and Arthur Maulet and Austin in the back end have all played more and done more than anyone expected.

Austin had been starting and playing well. But Williams apparently saw some things he didn’t like Sunday that led to Austin being removed from the game. Maurice Canady replaced Austin in the second half.

This is the exact reason that Gase hired Williams. Gase wants to be able focus on the offense, which still needs plenty of work, and developing Sam Darnold.

But having someone with Williams’ experience and success rate has given Gase the peace of mind to put most, if not all of his attention on the offense.

Gase hinted that that wasn’t always the case in his three seasons as the Dolphins coach.

He had Vance Joseph and Matt Burke as defensive coordinators. Gase said that as his time went on in Miami he “got more involved” with the defense. “Part of the reason” he hired Williams was to avoid that.

“I hired Gregg was to do a great job with that side of the ball,” Gase said. “The move that they made, that’s what the game called for. That’s why I’m fine with it. Our guys are going to put the players out there that they think can help us win that series or win that down.”