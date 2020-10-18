TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
SportsFootballJets

Jets' Adam Gase, Gregg Williams involved in pregame drama

Head coach Adam Gase of the Jets looks

Head coach Adam Gase of the Jets looks on from the field during pre-game warm-up at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida.  Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

The Jets’ fight this season seems to be exclusively relegated to their bickering coaches.

Two days after defensive coordinator Gregg Williams implied that the Jets’ defensive woes could be traced back to their offensive ineptitude, Adam Gase reportedly shot back, airing his frustrations with the CBS production crew. He also got into what looked to be a heated discussing with Williams on the sidelines before kickoff.

"That’s not what we need," Gase said in the Saturday production meeting, according to the CBS broadcast. "No one is pointing fingers. We need to pull in the same direction. Everyone needs to shut up and play."

During the pregame, cameras caught Gase speaking to Williams emphatically – noticeable even with a facemask on. Williams appears to be mostly silent during the exchange, at one point nodding his head.

The Jets are the league's only winless team, and on Friday, Williams said that though his unit was giving up an average of 32.2 points per game this season – second-worst in the NFL – "a lot of it is not all defensively."

"You have to figure it out."

No detective work is needed to puzzle this one out, though, since the Jets came into Sunday having scored a league-low 75 points in five games. The Gase-run offense was second-to-last in yards per game, at 279.4, and third-worst in passing yards (880). By comparison, the Jets defense has seven teams that performed worse than they did in yards allowed – bad, but not as bad as the other unit.

The result is that the Jets are averaging 26:29 in time of possession, third worst. And of all the bad numbers, that might be the one Williams was most referring to: More time for the defense on the field means gassed players and a greater chance of failure.

Newsday sports reporter Laura Albanese.

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants looks on Giants survive another critical error by Daniel Jones
Head coach Joe Judge of the Giants Glauber: Reflecting on Judge's first win as head coach of Giants
Tae Crowder #48 of the Giants runs in Crowder's TD, 2-point conversion stop give Giants 1st win
Andrew Thomas of the Giants moves up to Giants Q&A: Why LT Thomas started game on sideline
Yankees manager Aaron Boone, center, and pitching coach Cashman readily acknowledges his respect for Rays
Elijah Riley of the Philadelphia Eagles. LI's Elijah Riley takes high road to success, and NFL
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search