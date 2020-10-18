The Jets’ fight this season seems to be exclusively relegated to their bickering coaches.

Two days after defensive coordinator Gregg Williams implied that the Jets’ defensive woes could be traced back to their offensive ineptitude, Adam Gase reportedly shot back, airing his frustrations with the CBS production crew. He also got into what looked to be a heated discussing with Williams on the sidelines before kickoff.

"That’s not what we need," Gase said in the Saturday production meeting, according to the CBS broadcast. "No one is pointing fingers. We need to pull in the same direction. Everyone needs to shut up and play."

During the pregame, cameras caught Gase speaking to Williams emphatically – noticeable even with a facemask on. Williams appears to be mostly silent during the exchange, at one point nodding his head.

The Jets are the league's only winless team, and on Friday, Williams said that though his unit was giving up an average of 32.2 points per game this season – second-worst in the NFL – "a lot of it is not all defensively."

"You have to figure it out."

No detective work is needed to puzzle this one out, though, since the Jets came into Sunday having scored a league-low 75 points in five games. The Gase-run offense was second-to-last in yards per game, at 279.4, and third-worst in passing yards (880). By comparison, the Jets defense has seven teams that performed worse than they did in yards allowed – bad, but not as bad as the other unit.

The result is that the Jets are averaging 26:29 in time of possession, third worst. And of all the bad numbers, that might be the one Williams was most referring to: More time for the defense on the field means gassed players and a greater chance of failure.