FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase said he cleared the air with Jets safety Jamal Adams after the Pro Bowl safety voiced his displeasure about being taken out of the end of Monday’s loss to the Browns.

The head coach said it was his call to remove Adams after he committed back-to-back penalties, but he wouldn’t classify it as a benching. Gase said it wasn’t performance related. He loves Adams’ attitude and aggressiveness, which is why he made him a captain. But with the Jets down 20, he didn’t want anything bad to happen to one of his best players. Adams was an unhappy spectator for the final five defensive snaps.

“That was me,” Gase said Wednesday morning. “I thought he was getting fired up pretty good. I clicked over and I was like, 'Hey, we need to be careful,’ because I was worried that something bad was going to happen. We needed him for the next week. They were smart and they pulled him off. I said, ‘Just calm him down and they were off the field.’ I didn’t look at that as benching. That was more, ‘let’s calm him down.’”

Adams went on WFAN on Tuesday and said he was “benched” and “upset” he was pulled from the game.

Gase said he wasn’t surprised that Adams was upset, and he tried to diffuse the situation Wednesday.

“I talked to him,” Gase said.

“He’s a competitor, man,” he added. “He’s intense. He’s all in. I didn’t get to see him until after the game. I 100 percent understand why he was not happy.”

Adams also caused a firestorm because he stopped following the Jets on his social media platforms. But Gase shrugged that off.

“Good thing I don’t pay attention to that,” he said. “So I don’t care.”