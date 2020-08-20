Adam Gase isn’t a doctor, nor does he play one on TV — or even in the Jets' locker room. But the head coach seemed at a loss to explain the recent events surrounding Brian Poole.

The fifth-year cornerback missed another practice dealing with dehydration issues stemming from a practice last week.

“We found this out last year, where the first couple of weeks he exerts a lot,” Gase said on a Zoom call after Thursday’s practice. “It’s hard for me to explain. I’m not a doctor, so I’m kind of going off what I see and what I’m told.”

There is no timetable for Poole’s return.

“We’re taking this slow because it was a situation where a lot of us got pretty nervous just the way things happened after practice [last week],” Gase said. “I think it caught everybody a little off guard but our [medical] guys handled it well. He’s getting better.”

Balancing act

Gase bristled when a reporter noticed that 37-year-old running back Frank Gore had more of a workload at practice than 28-year-old Le’Veon Bell.

“Obviously, Frank is older than him, but at the same time we’re trying to make sure Lev is getting what he needs to get,” Gase said. “But for us to go this many days and run [Bell] to death, that’s not what we want to do . . . We’re trying to make sure we’re balancing this out in the long run.”

Two-minute drill

Jets who did not practice on Thursday included WR Braxton Berrios (personal reasons), LB James Burgess (back), OL Cameron Clark (shoulder), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), DL Bronson Kaufusi (hamstring), OL Conor McDermott (knee), WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), Poole (dehydration), and DL Jabari Zuniga (quad).

McDermott, who left practice Wednesday with an injured knee, will be “week-to-week” Gase said. Safety Matthias Farley (hamstring) and DL Jordan Wilis (knee) also missed time at practice according to Gase. . . . Thursday was the first practice in full pads for the Jets this camp. Good news for the players? They are off Friday . . . Former Bears receiver Kevin White, the seventh pick in the 2015 draft, worked out with the Jets. At the time, Gase was the Bears' offensive coordinator and Jets GM Joe Douglas was Chicago's director of college scouting.

With Al Iannazzone