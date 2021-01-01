Adam Gase doesn’t want to jinx anything, but he’s happy with how Jets players have managed being able to stay on the field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jets witnessed first hand last week how quickly a seemingly COVID-free week can turn into a mass quarantine. The Browns were without the majority of their top receivers in Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones in the Jets’ 23-16 home victory Sunday.

The four receivers, along with two linebackers, were only announced ineligible for the contest Saturday — leaving the Browns scrambling for options.

"You never knew when that was going to happen," Gase said. "It’s hard to sit there and prepare for it because you never knew where it was coming from or what position group would be affected or what players would be affected."

The Jets will be without rookie running back La’Mical Perine, who was the first Jets player to test positive for COVID-19 this season, Sunday against New England.

Foley Fatukasi and Ryan Griffin missed games for being deemed close contacts earlier in the year, but never tested positive for the Jets.

"We still have a couple days to go," Gase said. "I don’t want to get too far ahead after seeing what happened with Cleveland last week. I think guys are trying to do the right things, hopefully we can finish it off the right way."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gase credited the players and coaches for making personal sacrifices to limit exposure. But he admitted he was unsure at the start of the season how the pandemic would affect the season.

"I don’t know what I expected to be honest with you," Gase said. "I knew it was going to be challenging because you are at the mercy of something you can’t really see."

But the Jets and the entire NFL have reached the final week of the regular season with each team about to play 16 games — which wasn’t always a given.

With the Jets entering the final week without playoff hopes — or even draft pick drama for fans scoreboard watching — Gase said he may play some younger players that haven’t had as much on-field experience this season.

Linebacker Neville Hewitt said the final practice of the season was still focused on the business as hand — rather than relief that a disappointing season is concluding.

"I think everybody knows we have one game left and we are still on our mission to complete that and win that game," the six-year veteran said. "I think everybody came today with the attitude to execute, finishing cleaning up the things we need to clean up and get ready for Sunday to compete at a high level."

As for who lines up on the other side for the Patriots, much of that is unknown. New England has a rather extensive injury list of non-participants and limited availability, which isn’t necessarily uncommon for a Bill Belichick squad.

Gase said the Jets have been preparing for the possibility of either Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham starting for the Patriots. Newton has started all 16 games for the Patriots this season, but Stidham has appeared in three of the last four games, including finishing Monday’s 38-9 loss to Buffalo. Belichick hasn’t announced a starting quarterback.