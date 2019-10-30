FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase would not address the drama surrounding his team and involving Jamal Adams after the Jets had trade conversations about the emotional star safety Tuesday.

“Anything that we’ve been dealing with is going to be handled internally,” Gase said before practice Wednesday. “That’s how we’re going to handle things.”

Gase took a Bill Belichick approach and chose to only answer questions about Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and not Adams’ rant on Twitter after Tuesday’s trade deadline passed.

Adams tweeted about a private conversation he had with general manager Joe Douglas and Gase last week, and said he informed them that he didn’t want to be traded. Adams went on to tweet that “the GM went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here.”

The Jets were in conversations with the Cowboys but they couldn’t strike a deal. Douglas confirmed that Adams, Le'Veon Bell and Robby Anderson all came up in trade talks.

“I’ll talk about Miami,” Gase said. “I will talk about Miami. I’ll talk about this week’s game.”

Gase said he’s not worried about Adams’ mental state this week.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He’ll be focused on Miami,” Gase said.

When asked why he wouldn’t address anything, Gase replied, “I need to focus on Miami. I need to make sure that we’re ready to go for this game. That’s what I’m concerned about. That’s what I’m worried about that. That’s what my job is to do – get ready for this game.”

The Jets are a disappointing 1-6. The Dolphins, Gase’s former team, is 0-7.

Gase also wouldn’t comment on Jets CEO and acting owner Christopher Johnson saying to a fan before last Sunday’s 29-15 loss in Jacksonville, “Hopefully the team will actually show up this week.”

“I’m getting ready for this game,” Gase said. “I’m not worried about all this stuff that’s gone on.”