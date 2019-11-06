FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase is looking forward to his first Jets-Giants game.

Gase said he never really thought about the magnitude of this game between the two tenants of MetLife Stadium or what it means to the fans until he became the Jets coach.

“Two teams in the same city, same stadium — you don’t appreciate that when you’re somewhere else," Gase said. “Until you’re here and you realize having two teams in the same city in New York, it’s different. I can see why there’s a rivalry there.

“But I think this is a cool game to be involved in.”

It’s even bigger since it’s a must-win for both struggling teams and their embattled coaches. The Jets are 1-7 and the Giants are 2-7. Whoever wins will get the heat off of them for a little while, maybe.

The Jets have been a major disappointment, especially offensively. They’ve scored just eight offensive touchdowns all season.

Gase acknowledged that he’s “simplified” the offense a little. It didn’t help last game when the Jets scored one touchdown in Sunday’s 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.

“We were trying to figure out what was right for our group, what was the best things for our group,” Gase said. “You can look at it as simplified. I don’t know how else to put it. We just narrowed down what we felt like we were really good at.”

It’s still not clear what that is, though.

Beachum close

Starting left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) was limited in practice but there is optimism that he could return this week after missing the last three games.

“I’ve been biting at the bit for the last two weeks, honestly,” Beachum said. “I’m just doing everything that the trainers ask, doing everything that the coaches ask.”

Injury report

Ryan Kalil (knee) and C.J. Mosley (groin) did not practice. Henry Anderson (shoulder), Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), Jordan Jenkins (calf), Steve McLendon (neck), Darryl Roberts (calf), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and Brian Winters (knee/shoulder) were limited.

Two-minute drill

The Jets placed safety Rontez Miles (neck/hip) on injured reserve and claimed former Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady off waivers. They had just four healthy corners after Trumaine Johnson was placed on IR Tuesday … Offensive lineman James Murray was signed to the Jets practice squad.