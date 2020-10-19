Adam Gase’s pass code and key to get in the Jets training facility still worked on Monday. He was back in the building, meeting with players and CEO Christopher Johnson, as he always does.

Unless Johnson has a change of heart before Sunday, Gase will coach the winless Jets against Buffalo. As of now, Gase also will continue to call the plays on offense.

"I got a couple of other things I got to really sort through offensively before we make any kind of decisions whatsoever on stuff like that," Gase said. "We got to get some other things adjusted, make sure who we have available for us this week.

"That’s like step 10 right now and we’re on Step 2."

It probably should be higher after Gase’s play-calling produced no points and no third-down conversions until the fourth quarter in Sunday’s mind-numbing 24-0 loss to Miami.

Many thought that incredibly inept offensive showing would be the final indignity that cost Gase his job. Not yet, apparently, leaving Gase to try and find ways to coax a win out of this downtrodden team.

The Jets (0-6) are the NFL's worst-scoring team – they have one offensive touchdown in the last 11-plus quarters and the only winless one. They have punted an NFL-leading 35 times. They’re also being outscored by an average of 18.3 points per game. Jacksonville is next at 9.3.

"It’s tough to look at some of that and say we are making progress," Joe Flacco said. "We’re not on the same page on a lot of things. We’re not playing well enough to do much and be in these games."

That’s a damning statement, yet hard to deny.

The Jets failed to convert their first 12 third downs and the offensive line sprung leaks everywhere. Flacco was under pressure all game.

There was no update on Sam Darnold’s status. Flacco could start for the third-straight time Sunday against Buffalo if Darnold’s sprained shoulder hasn’t healed well enough.

The offensive line is a concern again as well. Flacco had no time to throw on Sunday.

Rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton missed his second straight game with a shoulder injury. His replacement, Chuma Edoga, left on Sunday because of a calf issue. Starting left guard Alex Lewis hurt his shoulder and is week-to-week.

Gase has to find a way to fix that leak up front, which is probably one of the steps ahead of play-calling responsibilities.

"You go through the whole checklist," Gase said. "When you’re at this point, when you say everything is on the table, you’re trying to find a way to put one good one together where all three phases are playing complementary football.

Gase did change something on Monday, though.

He did something different in his meeting with the offense. It’s not the first time he’s tried to do something to shake things up. Gase also has changed practice to try and speed up the pace.

"To Adam’s credit we’re not doing the same thing and expecting different results," right guard Greg Van Roten said.

Thus far nothing has worked. But on Monday, Gase showed about 30 clips from Sunday’s game and asked the players what happened and what they were thinking on each one.

Flacco called Monday’s session "a matter-of-fact meeting, like let’s get things fixed." He said Gase was trying to make sure the coaches knew what was in each player’s head so they could get things corrected.

Van Roten thinks it was a good change.

"It wasn’t like a session where we were all getting screamed at," he said. "It was more of a way for him to get feedback as to why are certain things happening on certain plays and for them as coaches to figure out how do we make it so our guys are in the best positions possible to be successful?

"That’s good. You don’t want to show up on a Monday and it’s the same as last week and the same as the week before when you’re not being successful on Sundays. He is doing everything he can do to make sure we are all set to go for our next opponent."