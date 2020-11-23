Adam Gase defended the first-half play-calling in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, saying plenty of them were designed for receivers, and particularly Jamison Crowder.

"Crowder probably should have had about 15 catches in those plays," Gase said.

Joe Flacco only completed three passes in the first half of the Jets’ 34-28 loss, and none were to wide receivers. Flacco took the blame for "some bad throws" and said there were "miscommunications."

Flacco made a bad throw in the first quarter that turned into a pick-6 for the Chargers. The pass was intended for Crowder.

Gase relinquished the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains three games ago. He said Loggains still is calling the plays, although it looked as if Gase was Sunday.

But Gase was questioned and criticized for Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims only being targeted twice in the first half. They were thrown to a combined 13 times after halftime.

Gase went over all of the plays that were meant to go to receivers in the first half but didn’t because of a penalty, a sack or other mistakes.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We were trying to go to wideouts," Gase said. "It just didn’t work out."

Perine down

Rookie running back La’Mical Perine suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday and will miss time.

Frank Gore remains a big part of the offense. The 37-year-old Gore had 17 touches for 71 yards and his first touchdown as a Jet against the Chargers. Ty Johnson should be more involved. Josh Adams could be elevated from the practice squad as well.

Hello, Herndon

Tight end Chris Herndon had his best game of the season, but it started with a drop of an easy pass. Herndon, who was expected to be a playmaker, had two catches for 32 yards and his first touchdown. Gase is "really hopeful" it was the start of something for Herndon.

"To see him finally have some success," Gase said, "that was a big positive for us."

Kicker controversy?

The Jets have a kicker situation that needs addressing. They have two on the active roster – Sam Ficken and Sergio Castillo. Ficken returned Sunday after sitting out three games with a groin injury, and missed two extra points. Castillo performed well in Ficken’s absence.

Gase said they will be "talking through the kicker thing over the next couple days."

Two-minute drill

Right tackle George Fant (ankle/knee) is week-to-week … Tackle Chuma Edoga has a low ankle sprain, but there’s a chance he could play Sunday … The Jets released quarterback Mike White and restored tight end Ross Travis to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.