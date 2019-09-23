Adam Gase’s offense has holes everywhere, and he’s working on fixing them.

Gase isn’t holding any practices during this bye week. He’s showing the team film, going over the offense and the pass protections, and making sure everyone understands his job when the Jets return to work next week. He also issued a challenge to his players.

“We need guys to keep working when they’re outside the building or get together and work to where they’re on the same page,” Gase said on a conference call Monday. “It takes more than just us having meetings as coaches and players. It’s players and players and individuals taking time to dial into what we’re doing. When that happens that’s when you can see the chemistry and things start to develop. We haven’t hit that point yet.”

The Jets are 0-3. They rank last in the NFL in yards per game (196.7) and have only scored one offensive touchdown. Gase said he would spend this week getting the “offense straightened up.”

Not having Sam Darnold and starting three quarterbacks in three games has had an impact. But the offensive line has been dreadful. It’s an area where Gase could make changes when the Jets return from the bye. The line has allowed 13 sacks, including five in Sunday’s loss at New England. Many against three- and four-man rushes.

“We knew what kind of game we’re in for as far as what they were going to bring it at us and what they were going to do up front,” Gase said. “We didn’t do a very good job of matching their speed. We got turned sideways. Our techniques and fundamentals just were not there. We didn’t do a good job. We did not carry over practice to the game.”

Gase has taken some deserved heat because he’s the Jets’ offensive play-caller. He accepts it, but he said there is plenty of blame to be shared.

“I look at it like this: we didn’t coach well enough, we didn’t play well enough, we didn’t execute well enough,” he said. “That’s what happens when you have 105 yards of total offense. We didn’t do a good enough job as a group. We had way too many mental errors from top to bottom. We had bad play calls. We had bad scheme. Our game plan wasn’t good enough compared to what they had.”