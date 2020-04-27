Adam Gase to be 'very hands-on' in Jets' virtual offseason program

Adam Gase began his second offseason program as Jets coach planning to be very hands-on, or at least as hands-on as he could be in this new online world that everyone is currently living in.

Since teams cannot meet in their facilities or work out together due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is done virtually through software called Microsoft Teams. Gase said he and his coaches will hold videoconferences with the players in what will be a classroom setting. Those meetings, which are voluntary, will take place for the next three weeks, four times a week and two hours a day.

The plan is to start with positional groups for the first two weeks and then break off into bigger ones after that.

“I’m going to be very hands-on in this,” Gase said during a conference call Monday morning. “Whether it’s meeting with certain positions, quarterback, any of the offensive positions, the best thing about this program is I can jump in and out of a lot of different meetings.

"The video stuff we can do is pretty cool. We can share our screen and watch film with players and be able to diagram and talk through some stuff. It’s a unique way that we’re doing things but it’s going to be very beneficial.”

This is the new normal in the NFL, but everyone has to adapt, and that’s what Gase is doing. He said he would start off addressing the entire team and then players will go in the virtual position rooms.

“It’s going to be about how we can move forward with everything that’s been going on and the unknown going forward,” Gase said, “Just how we can stay focused on what we’re doing and find ways to get better throughout this whole process.”

Gase said all of the prep work is done and that they got “a huge jump” offensively because they “were ready to go before the building closed down” because of the stay-home order.

He also said he’s not concerned about the players keeping themselves in shape. They all have training regimens and programs to follow. Gase expects they will continue to work out on their own until they’re able to go to team facilities or train in bigger groups.

The Jets went 7-9 in Gase’s first season as coach, ending the year by winning six of their last eight games. They want to build off that to try and snap a nine-year playoff drought.

General manager Joe Douglas has upgraded the roster in free agency and the draft. He totally revamped the offensive line, and added speed and talent at both receiver and running back. The moves were made with third-year quarterback Sam Darnold in mind.

Darnold didn’t take that huge leap in Year 2 that many quarterbacks do, in part because he was slowed a month with mononucleosis. Plus, the offensive line underperformed. That makes this a critical year for Darnold and his development. But Gase believes Darnold and the Jets will be ready whenever it’s time to return to Florham Park.

“I feel like things are going to move in the right direction,” Gase said of Darnold. “It’s hard for me to talk about these mythical steps that everybody’s talking about. All I know is we need to find ways to win games and put ourselves in position to where we can make the tournament. That’s what the goal is. That’s what every team in the NFL is trying to do.

“Joe and the personnel department have done a great job as far as lining this thing up the right way and finding the right type of guys and really the right fit for what we’re trying to do. I’m not worried about what anybody else thinks our expectations should be. We’re going to focus on getting better this offseason. Once we get the opportunity to hit the field in the fall, we’ll worry about getting better in training camp and we’ll see how the season goes.”