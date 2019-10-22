Adam Gase believes his team was prepared for the Patriots game, but he knows their performance reflects poorly on him.

The Jets had six turnovers— five on offense and one on special teams — in a 33-0 loss on Monday night.

“What we put on the field is on me, and it wasn’t good enough,” Gase said Tuesday. “Obviously. I haven’t found the formula yet to make us anything close to consistent.”

Coming into his first season as Jets coach, Gase was touted by his players as an offensive genius. That hasn’t shown itself.

The Jets remain at or near the bottom of every offensive category. This was the second time in six games that the offense didn’t score. Both were against New England.

Gase said he would continue to evaluate everything and see what he can do to get the Jets playing competitive football

“We have a lot to work on, he said.”.

Mosley sore

C.J. Mosley, who missed four games because of a groin injury, felt some soreness after Monday’s loss. Gase said the Jets would closely monitor Mosley, who looked hobbled and didn’t have his usual burst.

Mosley had just three tackles — none solo —before the coaches took him out

“We’re going to keep an eye on him and make sure we don’t have anything that would set him back where he was,” Gase said. “We’ll keep a close eye on him.”.

Quiet on Osemele

Gase wouldn’t comment on the ongoing Kelechi Osemele health controversy, saying they would “keep that in-house.”

The Jets fined Osemele last week for not practicing Saturday because of a shoulder injury. Osemele said he needs surgery, but the Jets don’t agree and have not authorized him to have a procedure. They are at a standoff

Osemele, who was inactive on Monday, could file a grievance with the player’s union.

Injury updates

Sam Darnold’s foot was bothering him Monday night. Gase said Darnold had his toenail removed, but he should be fine.

After missing the last two games after serving a four-game suspension, tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) may practice this week. Ryan Kalil (elbow/shoulder) is day-to-day.

Gase expects defensive end Henry Anderson (shoulder) and linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck) to be limited in practice Wednesday. Kick returner Trenton Cannon, who has missed the last two games, will have another MRI on his foot.