TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Adam Gase says Jets were prepared for Patriots, but accepts blame for poor performance

Head coach Adam Gase of the Jets looks

Head coach Adam Gase of the Jets looks on prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Steven Ryan

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Adam Gase believes his team was prepared for the Patriots game, but he knows their performance reflects poorly on him.

The Jets had six turnovers— five on offense and one on special teams — in a 33-0 loss on Monday night.

“What we put on the field is on me, and it wasn’t good enough,” Gase said Tuesday. “Obviously. I haven’t found the formula yet to make us anything close to consistent.”

Coming into his first season as Jets coach, Gase was touted by his players as an offensive genius. That hasn’t shown itself.

The Jets remain at or near the bottom of every offensive category. This was the second time in six games that the offense didn’t score. Both were against New England.

Gase said he would continue to evaluate everything and see what he can do to get the Jets playing competitive football

“We have a lot to work on, he said.”.

Mosley sore

C.J. Mosley, who missed four games because of a groin injury, felt some soreness after Monday’s loss. Gase said the Jets would closely monitor Mosley, who looked hobbled and didn’t have his usual burst.

Mosley had just three tackles — none solo —before the coaches took him out

“We’re going to keep an eye on him and make sure we don’t have anything that would set him back where he was,” Gase said. “We’ll keep a close eye on him.”.

Quiet on Osemele

Gase wouldn’t comment on the ongoing Kelechi Osemele health controversy, saying they would “keep that in-house.”

The Jets fined Osemele last week for not practicing Saturday because of a shoulder injury. Osemele said he needs surgery, but the Jets don’t agree and have not authorized him to have a procedure. They are at a standoff

Osemele, who was inactive on Monday, could file a grievance with the player’s union.

Injury updates

Sam Darnold’s foot was bothering him Monday night. Gase said Darnold had his toenail removed, but he should be fine.

After missing the last two games after serving a four-game suspension, tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) may practice this week. Ryan Kalil (elbow/shoulder) is day-to-day.

Gase expects defensive end Henry Anderson (shoulder) and linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck) to be limited in practice Wednesday. Kick returner Trenton Cannon, who has missed the last two games, will have another MRI on his foot.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard answers questions after Shepard not worried about risks after concussions
Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko skates against the Kakko unhappy with slow start, limited ice time
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Nets handles the Nets opener a family affair for Kyrie
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold against the New England Jets not happy with 'seeing ghosts' comments on air
Devon Toews #25 of the Islanders celebrates his Isles taking advantage of rare power-play opportunities
Héber Araujo dos Santos of NYCFC is shown Heber expected to play for NYCFC in playoffs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search