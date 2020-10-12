The Jets offense has been so bad that Adam Gase said he is considering giving up the play-calling for at least a week or two.

"For the last four years, I’ve toyed with the idea every once in a while," Gase said on a conference call Monday afternoon. "I don’t think I’m ever opposed to trying something to change things up. I’d say everything is on the table at this point."

This was a surprising admission for the Jets embattled head coach who is calling plays for the worst offense in football. The Jets are winless after five games and each week show more incompetence and ineptitude on offense.

The Jets failed to get 1 yard on three third-and-1s and one fourth-and-1 in Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Cardinals.Gase ran the ball three of those times, including a fullback dive with third-string tight end Trevon Wesco that went nowhere.

After the game, Gase had no explanation for what happened or why it didn’t work. On Monday, he sounded like a beaten man, someone who knows he won’t have the title of Jets coach for much longer.

It’s gotten to the point in which it’s a matter of when and not if Gase gets relieved of his duties. Now he may relieve himself of the play-calling duties this week when the Jets face his old team in Miami.

If he does, offensive coordinator coach Dowell Loggains or running backs coach Jim Bob Cooter would handle it.

"I’m considering everything," Gase said. "I’m just looking at everything. I’m just trying to figure out whatever can help us turn things in the right direction. I’ll be all for it."

Gase built his reputation – and got two head coaching jobs – because he was the coordinator of the highest scoring offense in NFL history in Denver. But everyone has come to see that his system is not that effective if he doesn’t have Peyton Manning running it.

The Jets offense ranks last in points, first downs, passing yards and red-zone efficiency. They’re next to last in total offense and 30th in time of possession.

The only time Gase hasn’t called plays since becoming the Dolphins head coach in 2016 was a preseason game or two, he said.

Loggains has worked with Gase in Chicago, Miami and now. Gase has been the primary play-caller when they’ve been together.

Cooter spent four seasons as the Lions offensive coordinator from 2015-18 before joining Gase’s staff last year. They worked together in Denver in 2013, the season Manning threw an NFL-record 55 touchdown passes and the Broncos averaged 37.9 points per game.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson took Manning’s recommendation and hired Gase because he felt he was an "innovator" and "coaching football to where it’s going."

Johnson also said earlier this season that he believes Gase is "a brilliant offensive mind." It doesn’t match the product and performance.

The Jets have scored only six offensive touchdowns in five games. They have just one in each of the last four games. If that wasn’t bad enough, Gase always seems to be at odds with star running back Le’Veon Bell, who clearly is not happy about his usage.

Bell returned from IR on Sunday and was barely utilized in the passing game. Bell was targeted just once. After the game, Bell ‘liked’ some tweets that mentioned the Jets should trade him because Gase doesn’t know how to use him or referenced how little he was targeted.

Gase and Bell are both in their final season – if not days and weeks – as Jets.

The Jets have dealt with injuries to key players. Sam Darnold missed the last game with a shoulder injury. Bell missed three games. And the Jets have yet to have their starting receiving corps together.

But Gase has opened himself for so many questions for showing little aggressiveness as a play-caller. Letting someone else do it could be the right move.