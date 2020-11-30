Adam Gase changed his story on the Jets’ play-calling mystery and said he didn’t want to reveal too much because it puts the Jets at a "competitive disadvantage."

After vehemently denying he took back the play-calling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, Gase now says it's "a collaborative effort," and it’s been that way for three games.

"It’s a collaborative effort between Dowell and myself," Gase said on Monday. "The offensive staff is involved. For us to say who’s calling what and when and what situation is a competitive disadvantage really at the end of the day."

The Jets are the NFL’s only winless team, so they’ve been at a competitive disadvantage all season.

Gase on Sunday tried to downplay and deny his role despite all the visual evidence that he was back calling plays. The telecasts over the last two weeks in particular seemed to show that Gase was the primary play-caller. ESPN also reported that Gase took back the play-calling duties in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. There were times Loggains was talking to other position coaches while the offense was on the field.

Gase initially said he just sends the plays in or just does it in certain situations. Following Sunday’s game, Sam Darnold said the only voice he heard in his helmet was Gase’s.

If it became collaborative three games ago, Loggains served as the primary play-caller for only a game or two. Gase said he didn’t want any specifics to become public knowledge.

"You don’t want teams to know, ‘Hey, is this guy calling runs? Is he calling passes? Is he calling play action? Is he playing empties? Is he calling drop backs? Who has third down and red zone?’" Gase said. "That’s kind of for us to really be able to do without having to make it public knowledge. The last three weeks it’s been a collaborative effort throughout the game."

Internal matter

Starting left guard Alex Lewis is healthy, but he may be inactive for a second straight game for what appears to be disciplinary reasons.

Gase was asked if he and Lewis had a verbal altercation last week and whether that led to Lewis being inactive Sunday – not injury related. Gase, who has a history of having disputes with players – didn’t deny it, but he chose different words to describe it.

"We had a conversation," he said. "I don’t know if it’s really a verbal altercation. We had a conversation. Right now, we’re handling it internally."

Gase wouldn’t commit to Lewis playing Sunday against the Raiders, saying "We’ll figure out the end of the week at the end of the week."

Two-minute drill

Linebacker Blake Cashman is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury … The Jets signed running back Pete Guerriero to the practice squad. He spent time with the Jets in training camp.