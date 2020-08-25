FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase didn’t like what he saw from his team during some game-like situations in practice on Tuesday.

Gase said the Jets have to really focus on their execution during those situations because there are no preseason games to “work out any kinks.” He specifically mentioned their play in a two-minute drill, but it applies to any situation.

“Situational awareness, really, really the sense of urgency has to go way up on that,” Gase said. “We got to understand what we’re doing in these periods in practice of how this is going to affect the season. We don’t have the preseason to work out any kinks. We got to get it down now.

“That’s really the No. 1 thing we got to do. Our sense of urgency if it’s high right now we got to get it up even more, understanding that the window is closing quick.”

Gase was referring to the regular-season opener, Sept. 13 at Buffalo, being less than three weeks away.

“Everything we do situationally in practice it’s going to matter,” Gase said. “We’re not going to be able to spend every day on the exact same situations. So whenever we have these situational type periods, we got to make it count.”

Darnold’s backup

Joe Flacco was signed to back up Sam Darnold, but the veteran quarterback is rehabbing from neck surgery and is out until at least mid-September. That leaves veteran David Fales and Mike White dueling for the No. 2 quarterback job to start the season.

Both have been taking second-team reps. Fales is better versed in the offense. Neither has started an NFL game. They have attempted 48 NFL passes combined – all by Fales.

“With Joe being out these guys are getting a great opportunity of getting a lot of reps,” Gase said. “We’re just going to keep battling it out and see who’s going to be the guy.”

Peace wanted

The Jets haven’t addressed as a team the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, but Marcus Maye said some of the players talked about it

“It’s another unfortunate situation. Our heart goes out to the family,” Maye said. “It’s just another example of what we’ve been going through in our community. It’s just that everybody is seeing it now. We just got to find a way to come together and bring a stop to it.”

Two-minute drill

The Jets signed running back Pete Guerriero and cut safety Anthony Cioffi. Gase said they wanted additional depth with No. 4 back Josh Adams out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. Guerriero ran for 1,995 yards and 18 touchdowns for Monmouth last year … Linebacker Tarell Basham hurt his ankle during individual pass-rushing drills and left practice.