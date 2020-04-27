The Jets’ receiver group is considered thin by many. Adam Gase doesn’t agree.

The Jets coach believes general manager Joe Douglas has given his offense more weapons, and said more could be on the way.

“I feel really good about where we’re at right now,” Gase said. “I know everybody keeps focusing on the wide receiver, which I think is going to be a pretty good group. I feel like we’re in a good spot. Who knows what we’ll be adding from here on out?

"Joe’s been fairly aggressive as far as whenever it comes to trading for guys or having to make some kind of move. We got a long ways to go before we start the season. You never know what kind of opportunities are going to come about.”

The Jets signed former first-round picks Breshad Perriman and Josh Doctson and drafted Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims in the second round and dual-threat Florida back La’Mical Perine in the fourth. Perriman and Doctson join a receiver group led by slot receiver Jamison Crowder and also features unproven players such as Vyncint Smith and Braxton Berrios.

Gase is high on Perriman. The Jets signed him hours after Robby Anderson signed with Carolina. Perriman had a great stretch to end last season for Tampa Bay — 20 catches for 419 yards and five touchdowns in the last four games — but overall he hasn’t met expectations for a first-round pick.

“I’m excited to see what he can do in this offense,” Gase said. “His skill set, it fits in well with what we do. We feel like he can do multiple things for us. He can create explosive plays for us. He can do some good stuff after the catch.

"It’s going to be about getting him caught up to speed as fast as possible, making sure that whenever that time comes we can get on the grass, that he’ll be able to go and be able to play fast.”

Adams’ choice

Gase had a similar reaction to All-Pro safety Jamal Adams skipping the offseason program as he did last year when Le’Veon Bell was not in attendance.

“This is voluntary,” Gase said. “That’s just what it is.”

Adams is not taking part because he’s upset there have been no further discussions on a new contract. But Douglas said after the draft he would “get with” Adams and his representatives. As a captain, Adams should be present, but this is his second year in Gregg Williams' system and he knows what's expected.

“Guys have a choice, if they want to do this they can,” Gase said. “If they don’t, it’s just what it is. That’s the CBA rules and there’s nothing we can really do about that.”