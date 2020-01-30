AVENTURA, Fla. – Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore acknowledged that Adam Gase isn’t very comfortable in news conferences. That’s because, Moore said, Gase doesn’t like anything interfering with him coaching.

Gase had a rough first season as Jets coach, but Moore, who played for Gase in Miami for two seasons, said he has “a great offensive mind” and that things will get better for the Jets.

“I enjoyed my time with coach Gase,” Moore said. “I had some success with coach Gase. I think he’s a great offensive mind. He might be a little different at the podium. He is who he is. That’s who he is. He’s there to coach ball so I think anything else is like distracting him from coaching football. I don’t fault him for that. He loves the game. He’s a good offensive mind. I think he’ll be all right up there.”

Fans clamored for Gase's firing after the Jets started 1-7, but Jets CEO Christopher Johnson privately told the players there would be no coaching change and then publicly endorsed Gase. Johnson said Gase was the right man to lead the team and help develop Sam Darnold, who missed a month because of mono. The Jets went 6-2 in the second half of the season.

Moore believes Darnold is in good hands with Gase. Moore threw for 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games he played for Gase, including six touchdown passes and two picks in two wins over the Jets.

“He simplifies things for the quarterback,” Moore said. “He allows you to go out there and play fast. I always felt really prepared when I was playing for him. I think he's aggressive. Sometimes he took some shots. You love that as a quarterback. He’s really going to help you out with some rhythm throws throughout the game. I enjoyed playing for him. It was good.”