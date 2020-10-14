FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase is still calling the shots and plays on offense.

Gase decided he will still handle the play-calling responsibilities when the Jets play the Dolphins, after discussing it with his coaches and general manager Joe Douglas.

"None of the guys thought that was the right move to make," Gase said. "That was me talking with those guys, seeing if we needed to make any changes in that area. Nobody thought that was the reason why anything is going the way it’s going."

The Jets are 0-5 and Gase’s offense is the worst in the NFL. He said on Monday he was considering giving up the play-calling, at least temporarily to see if that helped make a difference.

Gase said he’s just looking for something to spark this woebegone offense that has produced just one offensive touchdown in each of the last four games.

"We have tons of conversations from top to bottom and try to investigate where we can get things fixed," Gase said. "That was something I brought up to those guys. They didn’t feel like that was the right move."