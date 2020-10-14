TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
SportsFootballJets

Jets head coach Adam Gase decides to keep calling plays on offense

Jets head coach Adam Gase coaching against the

Jets head coach Adam Gase coaching against the Dolphins in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 3, 2019. Credit: Getty Images/Mark Brown

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase is still calling the shots and plays on offense.

Gase decided he will still handle the play-calling responsibilities when the Jets play the Dolphins, after discussing it with his coaches and general manager Joe Douglas.

"None of the guys thought that was the right move to make," Gase said. "That was me talking with those guys, seeing if we needed to make any changes in that area. Nobody thought that was the reason why anything is going the way it’s going."

The Jets are 0-5 and Gase’s offense is the worst in the NFL. He said on Monday he was considering giving up the play-calling, at least temporarily to see if that helped make a difference.

Gase said he’s just looking for something to spark this woebegone offense that has produced just one offensive touchdown in each of the last four games.

"We have tons of conversations from top to bottom and try to investigate where we can get things fixed," Gase said. "That was something I brought up to those guys. They didn’t feel like that was the right move."

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco of the New Flacco in for Darnold again this week vs. Miami
Kyler Fackrell during Giants training camp on Aug. Giants' Fackrell again ready to help carry the load at linebacker
Stony Brook head coach Geno Ford react in SBU men's basketball starts practice like no other
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees reacts after striking Cashman no longer saying Sanchez is the No. 1 catcher
Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on during batting Boone: 'Razor thin' difference between Yankees and WS winner
Jets head coach Adam Gase and running back Gase on how he used Bell: 'It's irrelevant at this point'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search