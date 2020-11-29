Jets Q&A: Is Adam Gase calling the plays or not?

Is Adam Gase calling the plays or not?

It sure seems as if he is. It appeared that way last week and even more so on Sunday. But Gase is disputing it.

Before the game, ESPN reported that Gase was taking back the play-calling from offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. But Gase continues to say he’s just sending in the plays.

"I didn’t take over the play-calling," Gase said. "We’ve done the same thing the last four games."

There were times when Loggains was on the sideline looking as if he was not involved at all in the play-calling. On one particular occasion, Loggains was talking to a position coach while the offense was on the field.

"This is not hard," Gase said, seemingly annoyed by the questions. "We go through it, the drive before. ‘Hey, these are the three plays.’ I do the third downs."

Later, Gase said, "When we got down, I was trying to do some of the two-minute stuff."

Sam Darnold said he hears only one voice in his helmet: Gase’s.

"I hear one voice. I hear Adam’s voice call the play into me," Darnold said. "I’ll let him give you guys more of ... I just heard one voice today."

Are the Jets worried about going 0-16?

It’s on their mind, of course.

"That’s a thing that no player, no coach, no staff ever wants to be a part of," linebacker Jordan Jenkins said. "No one wants to go 0-16. That’s something nobody in this league wants to do. We’re going to keep fighting to try and change that."

Added Darnold, "We’ll find one."

Why was left guard Alex Lewis inactive?

It’s unclear. He was inactive due to a non-injury situation, but Gase would not elaborate or say whether it was a personal or disciplinary issue.

"It was a team decision to make him inactive," Gase said. "It was non-injury related. We’re going to handle everything internally."

What did the offensive line look like?

It was another piecemeal day. The Jets were without Lewis and starting right tackle George Fant (knee/ankle). Fant’s backup, Chuma Edoga (ankle), also was inactive. Connor McDermott started at right tackle and newly acquired Pat Elflien started at left guard. Elflein was claimed off of waivers from the Vikings less than two weeks ago and only joined the Jets on Wednesday after passing all of the COVID-19 protocols.

The offensive line gave up three sacks, and couldn’t open a hole for Frank Gore on fourth-and-1.

"Short yardage is kind of how you define yourself as an offensive line," right guard Greg Van Roten said. "If you’re a good team, you’re going to get those. And if you want to be a good team you have to find ways to convert those to stay on a field and sustain a drive. They had a good play call, we had a good play call. They made a play, simple as that."