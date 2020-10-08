Adam Gase makes a few changes to Jets practices

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Fed-up Adam Gase is taking on sports science and his heavily penalized defense.

Gase changed the practice routine this week, hoping it would change the winless Jets’ losing ways. He also threatened there would changes on defense if the Jets can’t cut back on their roughing-the-passer penalties.

The Jets (0-4) were flagged for five personal fouls and three roughing penalties in last week’s loss to Denver. They lead the NFL with seven roughing the passer penalties.

"The biggest thing is you double down on the awareness level and get the right guys in there," Gase said. "If we can’t do it the right way, then we need to get different guys in there."

As far as practices, Gase changed the order of some things and moved up some competitive periods, instead of just easing into everything. Earlier this season, Bradley McDougald and Avery Williams said practices can be slow and sluggish.

"Just trying to create some competition within practice, get us going faster," Gase said. "Get the blood flow going a little quicker than normal. Not recommended by sports science.

"At this point we’re going to try anything we can to get our guys practicing the way we need them to practice."

Gase said the Jets have been doing everything by the book and they’re still suffering numerous soft-tissue injuries. He figured it couldn’t hurt to do things differently.

"You go through all these warmups and individuals and steadily progress," Gase said. "Sometimes it’s good for our guys to come out the chute and let’s roll, go get after it a little bit.

"Logically everything you try to do makes sense. And then you wonder why we’re having all these injuries and we’re trying to do all the right things. I thought it was a good changeup."