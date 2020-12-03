Adam Gase feels he’s let Sam Darnold down.

Gase was hired in January 2019 to help develop Darnold into a franchise quarterback. By all measures, Darnold has regressed and could be with a new team next season.

"I came here to help him, help him develop his career and we haven’t been able to do that," a very candid Gase said Thursday.

This admission was revealing because Gase puts up a gruff front, and he is ultimately taking responsibility for not doing what Jets CEO Christopher Johnson hired him to do.

The Jets are 0-11 and Gase almost certainly will be out as coach by season’s end. Gase has not been able to elevate Darnold’s play and that of the offense. The Jets rank last in the NFL in points, total offense, and passing.

Darnold has thrown three touchdown passes and eight interceptions in seven games for the winless Jets.

Gase continues to say the Jets’ struggles are not just on Darnold, that it takes 10 other players on offense to play together for the quarterback to be successful. But ultimately, it falls on Gase that Darnold hasn’t taken the necessary strides in his third season in the NFL.

"We need to do things well around him," Gase said. "But at the same time it’s on me to get him to play better than what he’s played. So far I haven’t done a good enough job. I have to keep trying to help him, keep trying to help our staff put together good game plans."

Gase has said Darnold would continue to be the Jets starting quarterback despite his struggles. The Jets play the Raiders on Sunday and hope Darnold can have a performance like he did last year against them when he threw for 315 yards and two touchdown passes in a 34-3 rout.

Darnold has not thrown a touchdown pass since Week 3. He missed four games because of a shoulder injury, but it’s been nearly 10 weeks since his last scoring strike.

"It’s frustrating," Gase said. "I’m sure personally it bothers him knowing things like that."