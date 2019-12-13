Adam Gase and Sam Darnold gave the impression that the video that went viral of their exchange on the sideline Thursday falls under the category of nothing to see here.

They both said they weren’t disagreeing about anything. Gase said he and Darnold were upset that someone didn’t do their job on the fourth-down play late in Thursday’s 42-21 loss to the Ravens. Darnold agreed, and said he was frustrated at the execution.

“We were both in the same mind frame where somebody didn’t execute their job,” Gase said on a conference call Friday. “Basically, I was bitching about that and he was doing the same thing.”

The exchange, which aired on television and took off after the game, featured Darnold seeming to wave off something that Gase was saying.

At one point, Darnold said something that elicited what appeared to be a reaction of surprise from David Fales. The backup quarterback’s eyes widened and mouth opened.

“David always kind of has that weird look on his face anyways,” Darnold joked before turning serious. “We were not in a disagreement at all. It was just me being frustrated with kind of the circumstance that was going on with the game at the time.”

The Jets were trailing by 21 points and had just failed to convert a fourth-and-1 to extend the drive. Darnold was under pressure immediately by +an unblocked Jaylon Ferguson, and Darnold's pass to Jamison Crowder was incomplete.

“Where we were at in the game, especially not executing on a fourth down, a really key down, I was frustrated about the circumstance,” Darnold said. “It wasn’t anything more than that. We were just having a conversation about not executing the way that we’re supposed and that was really it.”

That’s been a big part of the Jets’ story this season and why they’re 5-9. They’ve failed to execute at key moments throughout the season.

They were down 21-7 at halftime to Baltimore, but it could have and probably should have been much closer. The Jets had 199 yards of offense in the first half – 11 more than the Ravens

Their last two drives of the second quarter ended with the Jets failing to pick up a fourth-and-1 from the Baltimore 7-yard line, and with Darnold throwing a pick at the Ravens' 5-yard line. Sam Ficken also missed a field goal in the opening quarter.

It’s hard to overcome all those missteps against many teams, but especially the highest-scoring one with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, who threw five touchdown passes and ran for 86 yards on eight carries.

The Jets couldn’t get anything going offensively in the second half. They had 20 yards of offense and one first down on three third-quarter series.

It’s been a struggle for them to execute in the third quarter for much of the season. They’ve been held scoreless in the third quarter four times in the last five games.

“It’s never one thing in the third quarter,” Gase said. “We’re just not consistent enough overall on offense. We need to be to move the ball and go score touchdowns. Whether it’s first, second, third or fourth quarter it doesn’t matter. All that stuff is irrelevant. It’s just putting together a good drive no matter when it is in the game.

Jersey exchange

Gase said he wasn’t bothered by the bizarre scene after the game of players, including Le’Veon Bell, Robby Anderson and James Burgess lining up to get an autographed jersey from Jackson.

“That’s really something that I really don’t care about because it doesn’t affect winning or losing or anything like that," Gase said. "I don’t waste time with it. If that’s what guys want to do that’s what they want to do."

Two-minute drill

Gase indicated that Jamal Adams (ankle) and Quinnen Williams (neck) could return to practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Adams missed the last two games and Williams sat out Thursday against Baltimore. … Rookie Jeff Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain Thursday and will be placed on IR. The Jets will make a roster move to fill the spot next week.