As long as Adam Gase is coaching the Jets, Sam Darnold will be his starting quarterback.

Time is ticking on both with only five games left in this historically bad Jets’ season. But Gase said despite Darnold’s struggles in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, he didn’t consider removing him and replacing him with veteran Joe Flacco.

Barring injury, Darnold will remain the Jets quarterback.

"Sam’s the starter and we need Sam to play as many snaps as possible," Gase said on a conference call on Monday. "We’re going to keep working to get better every week. I think he will. He’s very competitive and he wants to do well and he’s looking forward to this next game."

Darnold returned Sunday after missing two games with a shoulder injury and showed nothing to warrant that he remains the Jets’ starter.

The Jets lost 20-3 to Miami to fall to 0-11. Darnold failed to lead them on a touchdown drive and threw two interceptions. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Sept. 27 at Indianapolis. In the two games Darnold missed, Flacco threw five touchdown passes and engineered seven TDs drives.

Twice in the second half Sunday, the defense forced turnovers in Miami territory and Darnold and the offense came up empty both times. They had a three-and-out and were stopped on fourth-and-1 in the red zone.

When Gase was asked why he didn’t consider bringing in Flacco, he said that the issues were the entire offense and not Darnold.

"It’s easy to point at the quarterback all the time," Gase said. "To me, Sam needs to play. I want him to play. I want him to be out there. I feel like it wasn’t all on him every drive. Were there some mistakes made? Yes. But it wasn’t every drive was his fault.

"We don’t pull out offensive linemen because they get beat one time or two or three or five times. We don’t pull receivers out when they drop a ball. Guys got to stay in there and play. That’s football."

Gase certainly feels loyalty toward Darnold. He was hired to help develop him develop him into a franchise quarterback. That hasn’t exactly worked out, and now both appear to be in their final games with the Jets.

It would be shocking if Gase isn’t relieved of his duties after the Jets’ last game, if not earlier. If the Jets get the No. 1 overall pick and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence declares for the draft, they will almost certainly trade Darnold.

They might move on from Darnold no matter where they pick since he hasn’t shown any improvements that you want to see from a quarterback in their third season.

Darnold has appeared in seven games, and thrown three touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has led five touchdown drives all season.

Not having his full complement of skill players and receivers earlier in the season had an impact. But Darnold played with the Jets three starting receivers for the first time and produced three points. The Broncos, playing with practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback because their four QBs were on the COVID-19 list, scored three points Sunday against the Saints.

"I just got to continue to get better and grow from it," Darnold said. "That’s all I can do. I’m going to look to get better and continue to put my best foot forward and make sure that I’m doing everything that I need to do every single day to get a win."

Gase said Darnold still has enough time to make some improvements, and that some of rust came because he hadn’t played in nearly a month. Darnold said he’s not viewing these final five games as an audition for his next team. He’s only focused on this team.

"He’s working to try to be a part of the solution," Gase said. "I don’t see his attitude changing. I know it can’t be easy for him. We all know that quarterbacks and head coaches are the two it’s all on. He’s trying to do everything he can to help us."