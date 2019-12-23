Adam Gase said it was his fault. Sam Darnold said he messed up.

That difference of opinion was on the T.J. Watt strip-sack of Darnold that led to the Steelers’ only touchdown in Sunday’s 16-10 Jets victory.

Gase believes he put Darnold in a bad position because of the play that he called.

“That whole play, going back and looking at it, I hate the call that I had, I hate the personnel grouping that I had. I put us in a bad spot,” Gase said. “He was waiting on a route, which was 100 percent on me.

“I wish I would have stayed with a different personnel grouping, which would have helped him in that situation to get the ball out quicker. It was a bad call by me that forced him to hold on to the ball.”

That was the Jets' only turnover. Darnold said the call was right, but he executed it poorly.

“It was a perfect play call,” Darnold said. “There was a guy open. I just got to throw it to him, get the ball out of my hands, not hold it so long back there.”

Gase was extremely happy with how Darnold played. He was 16-for-26 for 183 yards, managed the game well, didn’t throw an interception against a ball-hawking defense and was sacked only twice.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He played that game exactly the way that we talked about it on Wednesday,” Gase said. “Sam did a great job of understanding, especially at the end of the game when there was about eight minutes left of huddling, using the clock, finding a way to get first downs, just making sure all those little details were right.”

Guard down

Another Jets guard is banged up. Left guard Alex Lewis suffered an ankle injury Sunday, but he finished the game.

"He really gritted it out,” Gase said.

Lewis’ status for Sunday’s finale in Buffalo is unclear at this point. Conor McDermott started at right guard Sunday for Tom Compton, who was out with a calf injury.