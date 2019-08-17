Jets general manager Joe Douglas reached into his Baltimore Ravens’ past to find a roster replacement for injured linebacker Avery Williamson.

The Jets announced on Saturday they have placed Williamson on injured reserve and agreed to a deal with eighth-year linebacker Albert McClellan.

The 6-2, 250-pound McClellan, 33, served mainly as a backup and a special teams contributor after signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall in 2010. He split last season between the Ravens and the Patriots, winning his second Super Bowl.

Williamson, 27, entering the second season of a three-year, $22 million deal with the Jets after four seasons with the Titans, tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in the second quarter of Thursday night’s 22-10 preseason win over the Falcons at MetLife Stadium and will miss the upcoming season.

Williamson, who led the Jets with 120 tackles last season, remained in Thursday’s game after most of the first-team defense had been removed. He was injured while in pass coverage against Falcons running back Brian Hill in the end zone and he collided with cornerback Tevaughn Campbell.

Williamson was calling the defensive plays when he was injured, but the Jets signed former Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85 million deal with $51 million guaranteed to handle those responsibilities this season.

“Everyone is slotted a certain amount of snaps,” Jets coach Adam Gase said when asked about Williamson remaining in Thursday’s game. “The last two weeks, he’s just stayed in there a little longer.”

McClellan was Mosley’s teammate with the Ravens from 2014-18 and helped Baltimore to a Super Bowl XLVII win over the 49ers in 2013.

He has played in 103 NFL regular season games and made 24 starts, compiling 153 tackles, three sacks and five fumble recoveries.

McClellan missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL but returned last season to play six games with the Ravens and then seven with the Patriots. That included blocking two punts against the Dolphins in Week 14 and making one tackle in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Douglas, hired by the Jets in June, worked for the Ravens from 2000-2015.