INDIANAPOLIS – Andrew Thomas already has blocked and opened up holes for Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift at Georgia, and he could be adding Le’Veon Bell to that list in the NFL.

The Jets desperately need help on the offensive line. Thomas, the Georgia left tackle, is one of the top tackles and run blockers in this draft,and could available when the Jets pick 11th.

“Personally, I want to be the best,” Thomas said Wednesday at the NFL Combine. “I work hard every day to be the best. Why would you be doing this if you don’t want to be the best? Every day I train, I want to be the best. All these guys are talented, so I’m just doing my best to show what I can do.”

Thomas, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs and Alabama’s Jedrick Wills are considered the best of this class of offensive linemen. The Jets also have been linked to some play-making wide receivers.

But if any one of these offensive linemen is available when the Jets select, it would be hard to pass on him.

The Jets haven’t taken an offensive lineman in the first round since 2006 when they drafted D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold with the fourth and 29th picks, respectively. General manager Joe Douglas, overseeing his first NFL draft, is a former offensive lineman, and he knows the importance of making sure the Jets are stacked up front.

“You guys know how I feel about the offensive line,” Douglas said. “It’s hard to have a good team without one.”

The Jets have met or will meet with players across the board this week, but the emphasis is expected to be on offensive lineman. The Jets need to protect Sam Darnold and create holes for Bell and try to jumpstart a run game that was among the worst in the NFL last year. They already interviewed Thomas and went over game film with him.

“Just breaking down my film and then little things like critiquing my technique,” Thomas said. “There were a couple of plays that we went over, some good, some bad. Basically, they just asked me to explain the offense. We looked at a lot of six-man pass protection and just explaining how we ran it, what our calls were and things like that.”

Douglas has talked about needing versatility on the offensive line. Thomas, a three-year starter at Georgia, would check that box.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Thomas started at right tackle his freshman year. He moved over to left tackle, replacing Isaiah Wynn, who the Patriots took in the first round two years ago. Thomas also played some guard during summer camps and said teams have talked to him about playing the interior. But his best position is left tackle.

The Jets need help across the line, particularly at left tackle with Kelvin Beachum about to become a free agent. Right guard Brian Winters is the only opening-day offensive line starter from last year under contract. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and is a candidate to be waived with his deal not guaranteed for 2020.

Thomas, who played drums in high school and took up piano in college, said he patterns his game after Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith and the Redskins' Trent Williams, and he believes playing at Georgia will help make his transition to the NFL and ability to make an impact much easier.

“In the SEC, you don’t have any days off,” Thomas said. “Every week you’re playing against the best pass rusher they have. It’s not the NFL but it’s like a nice stepping stone going up to the next level.

“I understand the game. A lot of times I understand what’s going on before the play happens. Regardless of what system I’m in I can adjust to whatever they’re trying to teach me.”