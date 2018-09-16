Dolphin players continue anthem protest

Two Miami Dolphins players knelt and one raised his fist during the playing of the national anthem before the team’s game against the Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Kenny Stills and fellow receiver Albert Wilson took a knee during the national anthem to protest social justice issues that plague people of color in America. Defensive end Robert Quinn also made a statement by continuing to raise his right fist, as he has since the start of the 2016 season.

The Dolphins are the only NFL team this season with players who are continuing to take a knee as part of the protest that was started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick two seasons ago.

Oakland Raiders tailback Marshawn Lynch remained seated during the anthem before last week’s Monday night game against the Rams. Denver receiver Demaryius Thomas and linebacker Brandon Marshall stayed off the sideline during the playing of the anthem in Week I.

All three Miami players have indicated they will keep protesting during the remainder of the season.

The NFL enacted a policing banning kneeling this past offseason, but enforcement of that rule is currently suspended and likely will stay that way the rest of the year.