Anthony Barr changed his mind and won’t be signing with the Jets after all.

A league source confirmed an NFL Network report that Barr has decided to back out of his verbal agreement with the Jets and will return to the Vikings. The Jets are moving on, but this was a big hit for a team that appeared to be building a strong linebacking corps for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ defense.

Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, had come to terms with the Jets on Monday night – the first day teams are able to negotiate free-agent contracts. Early Tuesday morning, the Jets reached an agreement with former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley. It’s reportedly worth $85 million over five years.

But no deals can become official until Wednesday. Barr, reportedly, slept on it and decided he wanted to stay with Minnesota, the only team he’s played for in his five-year career.

Details of what the Jets had given Barr have not released, but he reportedly took less to stay with the Vikings. The deal is said to be worth roughly $13.5 million per year after Minnesota upped its offer Monday night.

The Jets could use some of the money they planned to give Barr and offer it to running back Le’Veon Bell, the biggest free agent available. The Jets also will be looking for another linebacker or edge rusher, which was one of the areas they planned to play Barr.