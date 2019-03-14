TODAY'S PAPER
The thought of playing for Jets gave Anthony Barr 'cold sweats'

The linebacker said playing in New York felt like 'marrying the wrong woman,' so he opted to re-sign with the Vikings.

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr chases the action against

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr chases the action against the Eagles on Oct. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: AP/Winslow Townson

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Anthony Barr didn't see the Jets as the perfect match.

The Vikings' outside linebacker disputed reports that he got physically ill Monday night after agreeing to sign with the Jets. But Barr said he got “cold sweats” and didn’t want to make the mistake of “marrying the wrong woman.”

Barr ultimately backed out of his verbal agreement with the Jets and re-signed with Minnesota, where he has spent his entire five-year career.

“When I hung up the phone after saying, ‘Yeah I can do New York,’ my stomach dropped, I kind of got some cold sweats,” Barr said in an interview with the NFL Network. “It was like you’re about to go down the altar and marry the wrong woman. It was like, ‘I think I’m making a bad choice.’ I did what I felt was right for myself.”

This was a big hit to the Jets and their offseason plan to revamp their defense under new coordinator Gregg Williams.

The Jets planned to play Barr — a four-time Pro Bowl player — on the edge as a pass-rusher, though he also has the versatility to play in coverage. Hours after agreeing with Barr, the Jets came to terms with another four-time Pro Bowl linebacker, C.J. Mosley.

But that pairing never materialized as Barr decided to take less money to stay with Minnesota. The five-year deal with the Jets reportedly averaged out to $15 million a year. He’s getting $13.7 million per from Minnesota.

“Talking to my agent, talking about numbers and figures, it was like, ‘OK, I think we can do New York," ' Barr said. "I said that. I hung up the phone and I instantly just didn't feel right. It just didn't feel right. Something just didn't feel right.

“I wanted to remain a Viking. And we were able to figure it out. So I made a commitment to my heart, to myself, to my team and I'm happy to be back here."

