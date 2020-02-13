The Jets signed safety Anthony Cioffi, who spent the past two years playing for the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League.

Cioffi was a four-year starter at Rutgers, where his teammate was Jets cornerback Bless Austin. Undrafted in 2017, Cioffi signed with the Raiders but was cut in September. He totaled 97 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions over two seasons with Ottawa.

The Jets also signed veteran tight end Daniel Brown to a one-year extension, the team announced Wednesday. Brown played in all 16 games for the Jets last season, and caught seven passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.