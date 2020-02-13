TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets sign former Rutgers safety Anthony Cioffi, extend tight end Daniel Brown

Anthony Cioffi signed with the Raiders after going

Anthony Cioffi signed with the Raiders after going undrafted in 2017, but was cut in September of that same year. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

The Jets signed safety Anthony Cioffi, who spent the past two years playing for the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League.

Cioffi was a four-year starter at Rutgers, where his teammate was Jets cornerback Bless Austin. Undrafted in 2017, Cioffi signed with the Raiders but was cut in September. He totaled 97 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions over two seasons with Ottawa.

The Jets also signed veteran tight end Daniel Brown to a one-year extension, the team announced Wednesday. Brown played in all 16 games for the Jets last season, and caught seven passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman walks off as Chapman on Altuve's HR: 'I gave up the homer'
On Thursday, Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman talked Stroman: 'I think I'm the best on the field whenever I'm out there'
Yankees manager Aaron Boone and starting pitcher Gerrit Yankees' Gerrit Cole: 'That drive to win is what fuels you'
Predators head coach John Hynes, upper left, leans Preds coach Hynes knows legacy Trotz left in Nashville
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman during a spring training Mets' Stroman exudes confidence, expects to be 'dominant'
Jim Crane doesn't he believe the sign-stealing scandal Astros owner doesn't believe scandal affected results
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search