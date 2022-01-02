Antonio Brown came to Tampa Bay with a lot of baggage and accumulated more after arriving. But he was traveling light on Sunday in his final moments with the Buccaneers.

The controversial 33-year-old receiver started to strip on the sideline in front of everybody and left the field late in the third quarter of the defending Super Bowl champs’ 28-24 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

He first pulled off his white No. 81 jersey and shoulder pads and tossed them. He began walking and took off his undershirt and his gloves, and threw those items toward the stands.

So he headed into the end zone shirtless and began flinging his arms in the air at the fans before holding up the left one as he trotted away, and then ultimately disappeared into the tunnel.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) Jan 02, 2022

Shortly after the game, coach Bruce Arians made it known that Brown basically had been fired.

"He is no longer a Buc," Arians said. "That’s the end of the story."

Brown had made three catches for 26 yards. There was a report by the team’s radio network that Arians had benched Brown before the spectacle. But Jay Glazer of Fox reported he spoke with Arians and was informed that Brown declined to re-enter the game, and that Arians told Brown after a repeated attempt failed "to get out," in Glazer’s words.

"I only saw it after the game," Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said of the situation. "It’s crazy what happened."

Receiver Mike Evans was seen trying to settle Brown down before the disrobing and departing happened.

"I think everybody should hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it," Tom Brady said after winning the game with a late TD pass. "We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won’t be with our team, but we have a lot of friendships that will last.

"I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening."

Brown has had several problems with his teams and has had legal issues, too. Arians had put him on notice when Brown joined Tampa Bay last October.

But Arians kept Brown after the NFL gave the 12th-year pro a three-game suspension last month for misrepresenting his vaccine status with a fake vaccination card. This was his second game back.

"Overall, he’s a good person," said Bucs running back Le’Veon Bell, who relayed that he texted and talked with his close friend afterward. "Obviously, he’s had some bad decision-making sometimes. He’s human. He’s not perfect. We’ll continue to move on without him and keep moving forward."