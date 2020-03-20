TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
54° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Jets re-sign cornerback Arthur Maulet

New York Jets cornerback Arthur Maulet celebrates a

New York Jets cornerback Arthur Maulet celebrates a stop of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on December 22, 2019. Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

The Jets are bringing back another cornerback.

Arthur Maulet will re-sign with the Jets on a one-year-deal, his agent announced on Twitter Friday morning. Maulet, 26, played 12 games with the Jets last season, starting six of them. He finished with 37 tackles and one interception. Maulet also scored a special teams touchdown.

"I’m Bacc Gotham City!," Maulet tweeted Friday.

The Jets need depth at cornerback and Maulet proved valuable last season in Gregg Williams’ system.

Earlier this week, the Jets re-signed slot cornerback Brian Poole on a one-year, $5-million deal. On the same day, they released cornerback Trumaine Johnson. As of now, Darryl Roberts, Poole, Maulet, Bless Austin and Nate Hairston are under contract. Roberts, however, is a candidate to be cut.

Roberts’ cap number for 2020 is $6 million, with $2 million becoming guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the league year, which is Sunday.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Kaela Hilaire and the Stony Brook women's basketball Canceled tourney a 'punch in the gut' for Hilaire, SBU
Isaiah Simmons of the Clemson Tigers celebrates a NFL mock draft 4.0: Free-agency edition
Jameel Warney playing for the Westchester Knicks on SBU alum Warney set to return to his team in South Korea
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Popper: How could NBA possibly put together a charity game?
Nate Ebner #43 of the New England Patriots Glauber: Ebner will deliver special message for Judge
The Yankees' DJ LeMahieu fielding ball in practice LeMahieu continues to be among those working out in Tampa
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search