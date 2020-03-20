Jets re-sign cornerback Arthur Maulet

The Jets are bringing back another cornerback.

Arthur Maulet will re-sign with the Jets on a one-year-deal, his agent announced on Twitter Friday morning. Maulet, 26, played 12 games with the Jets last season, starting six of them. He finished with 37 tackles and one interception. Maulet also scored a special teams touchdown.

"I’m Bacc Gotham City!," Maulet tweeted Friday.

The Jets need depth at cornerback and Maulet proved valuable last season in Gregg Williams’ system.

Earlier this week, the Jets re-signed slot cornerback Brian Poole on a one-year, $5-million deal. On the same day, they released cornerback Trumaine Johnson. As of now, Darryl Roberts, Poole, Maulet, Bless Austin and Nate Hairston are under contract. Roberts, however, is a candidate to be cut.

Roberts’ cap number for 2020 is $6 million, with $2 million becoming guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the league year, which is Sunday.