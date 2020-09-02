FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Ashtyn Davis relies on his legs for everything.

The Jets' speedy rookie safety lives down the street from the team’s training center. Davis said he walks to and from practice sometimes. It takes him about 15 minutes. He doesn’t own a car, and he doesn’t plan on buying one anytime soon.

“I’ll make sure that I live close enough that I can walk if I need to,” Davis said. “I got people who live nearby me too. I’ll be fine.”

Davis’ legs are critical to his success, but his eyes and nose for the football have also gotten the attention of the Jets. He’s picked up everything very quickly and shown his versatility during training camp.

A third-round pick out of Cal, Davis has played with the first and second-team defense as well as on special teams, and he’s often around the ball. He’s picked off Sam Darnold twice.

Davis has gotten more reps with the starters the last two practices with safety Marcus Maye out with a calf issue. It’s going to be hard for the Jets to keep Davis off the field when the season starts a week from Sunday in Buffalo.

"He’s doing exactly what we hoped he would do when we drafted him,” Adam Gase said. “Being able to play multiple spots, you can tell the guy is super sharp, makes a ton of plays. It seems like the ball finds him.

“He’s like the Energizer bunny out there. He never stops. I’ve been impressed by his maturity for a rookie and kind of how he operates from day to day.”

Davis was a walk-on at Cal after going to the school to run track. He made a name for himself there, and hopes to do the same with the Jets.

“Coming in, I wanted to make an immediate impact whether it be special teams, defense, whatever role they ask me to play,” Davis said. “I just want to come in, make a contribution, help win a game. That’s my focus.”

Happy returns

Tight end Chris Herndon, who left Tuesday’s practice with chest tightness, participated fully Wednesday. Receivers Jamison Crowder (calf tightness) and Chris Hogan also went through practice after sitting out the end Tuesday.

Cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) practiced for the first time, and got reps with the first and second team. Wide receiver Lawrence Cager (knee) took part in position drills for the first time in more than week.

Two-minute drill

Left guard Alex Lewis collided with a defensive lineman on Tuesday and didn’t practice because of shoulder soreness . . . New receiver Donte Moncrief worked with the starting offense a little and caught a deep pass from Darnold . . . Receiver Braxton Berrios (lower back) didn’t practice . . . Rookie offensive lineman Cameron Clark left practice with a knee issue.