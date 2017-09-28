Austin Seferian-Jenkins talks Jets vs. Jaguars
advertisement | advertise on newsday
Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is ready for his second game with the Jets as they prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Week 4. (Credit: Calvin Watkins)
UFC title streaks: Silva vs. Johnson NCAA Scandal 'A Black Eye' for Basketball Beckham Jr. meets privately with Giants co-owner Mara Fallout from NCAA basketball fraud charges Family of Boy Killed by Gator Helps Other Kids Congressional Tri-Caucus Joins NFL Anthem Debate Jets' Adams on facing Jags' Fournette Trump Speaks About Health Care, Price and NFL Noah Syndergaard heckled by Impractical Jokers Louisville places Rick Pitino, AD on Leave Barea uses Mavs' plane to get supplies to Puerto Rico Kenny Foster earns his spurs in front of Spurs
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.