    Austin Seferian-Jenkins talks Jets vs. Jaguars

    Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is ready for

    September 28, 2017 5:22 PM

    Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is ready for his second game with the Jets as they prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Week 4. (Credit: Calvin Watkins)

