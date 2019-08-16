The Jets suffered a major loss in Thursday night’s preseason game.

Starting inside linebacker Avery Williamson tore his ACL and is out for the season, a league source confirmed. He suffered the injury late in the first half of the Jets’ 22-10 win over the Falcons when teammate Tevaughn Campbell collided with Williamson’s knee with 3:52 left in the second quarter.

It’s still puzzling as to why Williamson was in the game with mostly the second-team defense. Williamson was the Jets’ leading tackler last season.

“Everyone is slotted a certain amount of snaps,” Jets coach Adam Gase said when asked about Williamson being in the game with mostly subs and guys trying to make the team. “The last two weeks he’s just stayed in there a little longer. It’s like that on offense but you might not notice. [Guard] Tom Compton stayed in a little longer than the rest of that [first] group. So you know that’s just how we roll it. Some guys will play a little longer than others.”

Williamson was in for 30 snaps, twice the amount that starters Jamal Adams and C.J. Mosley played in the Jets' second preseason game.

When he got hurt, Williamson was in coverage on running back Brian Hill. Matt Ryan threw the ball to Hill in the end zone and cornerback Coleman ran right into Williamson’s knee. He stayed down on one knee and called for the trainers. He eventually walked off on his own. Williamson underwent tests that revealed he tore his ACL.

He was calling the defensive plays at that point of the game. He served that role as middle linebacker for the Jets last year after signing a three-year, $22-million contract. Williamson led the Jets with 120 tackles, had three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery last season.

Williamson, who had a sack in Thursday night's game, was adjusting to his new position, playing weak-side linebacker this season. The Jets signed Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker with the Ravens, to be their defensive play-caller and leader.

The Jets seemed stout in the middle with Mosley and Williamson – both tackling machines in their careers. Neville Hewitt, James Burgess, rookie Blake Cashman and Anthony Wint are next on the inside linebacker depth chart.

Hewitt, a hard-hitter, had five tackles against the Falcons and could be first in line to replace Williamson. Burgess had a 28-yard pick-six and Wint a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery. Cashman did not play.

New general manager Joe Douglas should be very busy with Week 1 just more than two weeks away. The Jets have been dealing with injuries on the offensive line and at cornerback as well. At this point, they’re not as serious as Williamson’s injury, though.

The NFL Network was the first to report the severity of Williamson’s injury.