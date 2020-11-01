Another Jets veteran is on the move.

The Jets have agreed to trade inside linebacker Avery Williamson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, league sources said. In return, the Jets will get the Steelers’ fifth-round pick in 2022. The Jets also are sending their 2022 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh.

Williamson goes from the NFL's only winless team to the only undefeated club. The Steelers (7-0), who lost Devin Bush for the season with a torn ACL, need someone to shore up their run defense, and Williamson is a good run-stopper.

He led the Jets (0-8) with nine tackles in their 35-9 loss to Kansas City on Sunday, but Williamson was considered to be on borrowed time with the team. The two sides agreed to the deal on Sunday night.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and the Jets have been one of the more active teams. In the last three weeks, they dealt nose tackle Steve McLendon to Tampa Bay and linebacker Jordan Willis to San Francisco and released Le’Veon Bell, who signed with Kansas City.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Jets make more deals by Tuesday. General manager Joe Douglas is trying to acquire as much draft capital as possible as he attempts to rebuild the team.

Williamson was in the final season of a three-year, $22.5-million contract. After he missed last year with a torn ACL, the Jets tried to deal Williamson in the offseason, but he became a valuable player and defensive leader after C.J. Mosley opted out because of COVID-19 concerns.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In his first season as a Jet, Williamson led the team in tackles. He was second on the team with 59 this season despite missing the first game.