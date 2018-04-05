TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
44° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Baker Mayfield to visit Jets on Monday, source says

The Oklahoma quarterback will spend two days at the Jets facility.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up during a

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up during a Pro Day workout. Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Print

The Jets will host Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday at their Florham Park, New Jersey, facility, according to a source. Mayfield will spend two days with Jets’ officials.

The Jets, with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, are expected to take a quarterback with their selection. Team officials have conducted private workouts with UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Mayfield. The team has a scheduled private workout with Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen for this week. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said the team does not expect to conduct a private workout with USC’s Sam Darnold because he’s seen him play in person and attended his Pro Day.

Coach Todd Bowles praised Mayfield during the NFL owners’ meetings.

“You see the player and you see the play,” Bowles said. “You know the guy can play football and he’s a competitor.”

There are concerns whether Mayfield’s exuberant personality — especially some touchdown celebration controversy — but During Senior Bowl practices back in February, he expressed that he could and Jets coach Todd Bowles dismissed the issue.

“It’s college football,” Bowles said. “He’s an emotional guy. I’ve seen T.O. [Terrell Owens] do a lot of things. I’ve seen worse than that. Players get excited when they play.”

The Jets are also expected to bring in some of the other top quarterbacks in for a visit before the draft as well.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

New York Sports

William Gay of the Steelers greets fans before Giants sign former Steelers DB Gay
Michael Conforto of the Mets follows through on Mets activate Conforto for series against Nats
North Carolina State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb runs Could Chubb be a fit in Giants’ new 3-4 scheme?
Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson against Stanford Giants’ coach sees changing landscape along OL
Yankees designated hitter Gary Sanchez, left, greets Yankees Lennon: Big Three finally let loose on opposing pitching
Amed Rosario is congratulated by third base coach Callaway profiting from Rosario hitting ninth