The Jets will host Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday at their Florham Park, New Jersey, facility, according to a source. Mayfield will spend two days with Jets’ officials.

The Jets, with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, are expected to take a quarterback with their selection. Team officials have conducted private workouts with UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Mayfield. The team has a scheduled private workout with Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen for this week. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said the team does not expect to conduct a private workout with USC’s Sam Darnold because he’s seen him play in person and attended his Pro Day.

Coach Todd Bowles praised Mayfield during the NFL owners’ meetings.

“You see the player and you see the play,” Bowles said. “You know the guy can play football and he’s a competitor.”

There are concerns whether Mayfield’s exuberant personality — especially some touchdown celebration controversy — but During Senior Bowl practices back in February, he expressed that he could and Jets coach Todd Bowles dismissed the issue.

“It’s college football,” Bowles said. “He’s an emotional guy. I’ve seen T.O. [Terrell Owens] do a lot of things. I’ve seen worse than that. Players get excited when they play.”

The Jets are also expected to bring in some of the other top quarterbacks in for a visit before the draft as well.