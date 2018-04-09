Source: Baker Mayfield begins two-day visit with Jets

With the Jets expected to take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick of the draft, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started a two-day visit with the team on Monday according to a source.

Mayfield will meet with the top Jets’ decision makers, including chief executive Christopher Johnson, general manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles.

Also, Sports Illustrated reported UCLA’s Josh Rosen will begin his visit to the Jets’ facility on Tuesday.

Jets officials attended Pro Days for both Mayfield and Rosen and have conducted private workouts with each. The Jets also have plans to host USC’s Sam Darnold and Wyoming’s Josh Allen.

During the NFL owners meetings last month in Orlando, Bowles said he wasn’t opposed to starting a rookie quarterback.

“It depends on the progress,” he said. “I’m not afraid to play young players at any position. You go in and compete. And as you gain confidence in the system and understand what you’re doing, you go through training camp . . . if you’re a rookie at the end of training camp and you are where we need you to be, you play. If not, you don’t.”

Mayfield was just part of a busy day at the Jets’ Florham Park, N.J., facility.

The team signed inside linebacker Kevin Minter and wide receiver Charles Johnson to add more depth to those positions.

Minter, 27, played four seasons in Arizona before signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati last season. Minter played in nine games, with seven starts, before he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Minter had a career-low 32 tackles last season for the Bengals.

Minter played for two seasons under Todd Bowles when he was the defensive coordinator in Arizona, where during a three-year stretch Minter averaged 73 tackles.

He will compete for playing time behind projected starters Avery Williamson and Darron Lee. Neville Hewitt and Kevin Pierre-Louis, who were signed as free agents along with Williamson, will also provide depth to the position.

After spending three seasons with Minnesota, Johnson, 29, spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve recovering from right knee surgery after signing with Carolina. By signing Johnson, the Jets now have 17 wide receivers on their roster.

In 2016, Johnson caught 20 passes for 232 yards with no touchdowns. Johnson hasn’t caught a touchdown pass since 2014.