Barry Bennett, former Jets lineman, and wife found dead at Minnesota home; son is a suspect, police say

Jets defensive lineman Barry Bennett, right, and Bengals

Jets defensive lineman Barry Bennett, right, and Bengals kicker Jim Breech react after Bennett blocked Breech's game-winning field goal attempt and the Jets' Rich Miano returned the ball for the game winning touchdown at Giants Stadium on Nov. 30, 1987. Photo Credit: Associated Press/Wilbur Funches

By The Associated Press
LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota are investigating the deaths of a former NFL defensive lineman and his wife and say the couple's son is a suspect.

The bodies of 63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found Wednesday after a friend went to their home in Long Prairie for a welfare check.

Todd County Sheriff Todd Och said 22-year-old Dylan John Bennett is a suspect and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact authorities.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with New Orleans, the Jets and Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reported Bennett had retired from teaching physical education in Long Prairie, a town of about 3,500 people about two hours northwest of Minneapolis. Superintendent Jon Kringen said Bennett rarely talked about his NFL career unless someone asked.

