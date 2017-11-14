If you want more proof Josh McCown will remain the Jets’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates gave a direct statement about where the franchise stands:

“As an organization, this is professional football, this isn’t Triple-A,” Bates said during a Tuesday morning conference call. “We’re going to play the best player that give us the best opportunity to win in all positions and that’s our philosophy and Josh is our starter. He gives the [best] opportunity to win on Sunday and that’s what were focused on.”

Bates’ comments back up Todd Bowles’ thoughts from Monday when he dismissed any discussion of removing McCown from the starting role with the Jets moving further away from playoff contention.

The Jets (4-6) have lost four of their last five games, which included a disappointing 15-10 loss to the Bucs on Sunday. It was one of McCown’s worst games and he didn’t throw a touchdown pass until 28 seconds remained in the game. Bates did say McCown is playing at a high level and praised his work on and off the field.

The two young quarterbacks, No. 2 Bryce Petty and No. 3 Christian Hackenberg, who has yet to play in a NFL game, will get their time, just not now.

“Being the No. 2 quarterback and being the No. 3 quarterback is not the easiest thing,” Bates said. “You don’t get as many reps in practice, you have to prepare like you’re one or two plays away and both of those guys are doing that, and when they’re number is called I expect them to hit the field running and the offense not to skip a beat.”