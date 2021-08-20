Jets re-sign Bennett Jackson, place Zane Lewis on IR

The Jets announced on Friday that they have signed safety Bennett Jackson and placed safety Zane Lewis on injured reserve.

Lewis will miss the entire 2021 season after tearing his patella tendon and suffering a sprained MCL in Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers in Green Bay.

The Jets brought back Jackson in April, but he was cut during training camp earlier this month. Jackson has spent parts of the past two seasons with the Jets. He played in four games last season, all on special teams, before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.