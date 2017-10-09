Jets coach Todd Bowles said Monday that running back Bilal Powell has a calf strain and is day-to-day. Powell missed the second half of Sunday’s 17-14 victory over the Browns.

Starting running back Matt Forte, whom Powell replaced, missed his second consecutive game with turf toe. Forte made the trip to Cleveland but Bowles didn’t see him workout and isn’t sure about his status.

Bowles thinks Forte slowly is improving but, “Until I see him on the practice field, I can’t tell you.”

Should the Jets miss Powell and Forte for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, it likely would lift rookie Elijah McGuire to a starters role and elevate Travaris Cadet to No. 2 on the depth chart.

But Bowles said it’s too early in the week to determine the playing status of anyone.

Jets cut cornerback, add receiver

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Jets released cornerback Marcus Williams, who struggled in Sunday’s victory over the Browns, and added receiver Jalin Marshall to the active roster. Marshall missed the first four weeks of the season serving a suspension for violation of the NFL substance abuse policy. Letting Williams go wasn’t difficult as he was behind Justin Burris and Darryl Roberts on the depth chart. Burris and Roberts missed the Browns game due to injuries, allowing Williams to see his first significant action of the season.

“Well, the other guys were playing better. Obviously Roberts and Burris had great camps, and then you fall behind the eight ball and it’s just a numbers thing,” Bowles said. “I think Marcus will land and play somewhere, we just had guys that were playing better at the time.”

Jets streams

Said Bowles of 3-2 New England: “They’re scary because they’re still winning. They are still the same Patriots.” . . . The coach said DE Kony Ealy, who missed the Browns game with a shoulder injury, will have his status determined later in the week . . . LB Demario Davis has 46 total tackles, tied for the NFL lead with the Chargers’ Jatavis Brown.