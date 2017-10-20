FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — For the first time since Week 3, the Jets will have all three of their running backs available for Sunday’s game at Miami.

Backup running back Bilal Powell was a full participant in practice on Friday as he recovers from a strained calf muscle. Powell missed last week’s game, a loss, to the Patriots.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Now with Powell, starter Matt Forte and No. 3 back Elijah McGuire in the lineup it gives the Jets some options.

“It’s always good to have both of us back,” Powell said after Friday’s practice. “We got good running backs in (Travaris) Cadet and Eli and it’s something that can keep defense on their toes when you have running backs able to (make people miss).”

In 10 career games, Powell has averaged 3.9 yards per carry and 7.3 yards per catch. Jets offensive coordinator John Morton likes to utilize all three of his backs, and isn’t afraid to start Powell or McGuire, over Forte, a 10-year veteran.

“It’s always good to be healthy and we got them all,” Todd Bowles said. “I don’t know if we missed (Powell), the other two can play. We just missed the dynamics of him, he can make some plays obviously the other two can as well, it’s always good to have three of them healthy.”

The last time Powell played, he lasted 17 snaps before suffering his injury on Oct. 8 at Cleveland. He finished that game with five yards on two carries. The previous week, a victory over Jacksonville, Powell rushed 21 times for 163 yards and one touchdown, an electrifying 75-yard run when he drove over a defender on his way to the end zone.