TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Bilal Powell works out for Jets, source says

Jets' Bilal Powell runs the ball in the

Jets' Bilal Powell runs the ball in the first half against the Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Bilal Powell was back at the Jets' facility Friday working out for his old team, a league source confirmed.

Powell suffered a season-ending neck injury last October that was thought to be career-threatening. But Powell has recovered and is trying to resume his NFL career, so it's possible his time with the Jets isn't over. The Jets did not re-sign Powell and he's an unrestricted free agent.

The Jets have more glaring weaknesses and needs than at running back. Their depth chart at running back includes Le’Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery and Elijah McGuire.

Powell was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2011. He’s rushed for 3,446 yards and 15 touchdowns on 791 career carries. Last year, Powell split time in the backfield with Isaiah Crowell, rushing for 343 yards on 80 carries and catching 11 passes for 110 yards before injuring his neck in an Oct. 21 loss to the Vikings. 

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Orioles catcher Ellie Hendricks and pitcher Pete Richert Martin's bunt in 1969 World Series still controversial
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius stretches before a Gulf Yankees reinstate Didi Gregorius from injured list
Exercise rider Tammy Fox rides Everfast on the Belmont lacks buzz, but it's still a big day
Aljamain Sterling celebrates his win over Brett Johns Aljamain Sterling prepared for next UFC challenge
Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton answers questions from Slayton stands out among young players at minicamp
6/6/19: Hicks, Happ lead Yanks to win over Highlights: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 2
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search