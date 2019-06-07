Bilal Powell was back at the Jets' facility Friday working out for his old team, a league source confirmed.

Powell suffered a season-ending neck injury last October that was thought to be career-threatening. But Powell has recovered and is trying to resume his NFL career, so it's possible his time with the Jets isn't over. The Jets did not re-sign Powell and he's an unrestricted free agent.

The Jets have more glaring weaknesses and needs than at running back. Their depth chart at running back includes Le’Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery and Elijah McGuire.

Powell was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2011. He’s rushed for 3,446 yards and 15 touchdowns on 791 career carries. Last year, Powell split time in the backfield with Isaiah Crowell, rushing for 343 yards on 80 carries and catching 11 passes for 110 yards before injuring his neck in an Oct. 21 loss to the Vikings.